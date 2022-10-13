Richard V. Self: October 9, 2022

Richard V. Self, 61, of Ellaville, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 9 th at Phoebe Sumter Hospital.

Richard was born in Fulton County Georgia on October 4, 1961, to the late Hubert Eugene and Janice

Self. Richard lived in Americus as a teenager until he and Ruth made Ellaville their home.

Richard was a highly respected electrician and worked for several local electrical companies, the longest

being for Russell Philmon. He was always willing to help and spent weekends working for his friends.

When he wasn’t working, helping a friend, or spending time with Ruth, Richard would salvage scrap

metal to recycle. Richard loved lottery and spent many hours trying to win it big. Before and after work,

he could be found at Chevron with his cup of coffee and his scratch-offs. When you saw Richard’s truck,

you always knew a fresh cup was available.

Most of all, Richard always had a smile. He was happy and never had a negative thing to say about

anyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Richard is survived by Ruth, his wife of 39 years and his faithful companion, Jo-Jo (Poot). He is also

survived by brother Jimmy (Diane) Self, and two sisters, Christy (Rocke) Wilder of Ft. Mitchell, AL and

Selena (Bob) McLeod of Warwick. Richard is also survived by uncle Hughlee Self of Griffin as well as nine

nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14 th , at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel,

142 Southland Road, Americus, Georgia. A visitation will be held one hour before the service.

To sign the online guestbook and share your memories, visit www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

