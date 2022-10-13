Sumter County Softball Team closes out season with win over Jordan

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Girls’ Softball Team closes out the 2022 season on a positive note with a 17-2 victory over Jordan (JHS) on Tuesday, at the Sumter County Softball Complex on Senior Night.

For four seniors: Eriel Aldridge, Trinity Brown, Haley Moore and Treaszure Shelton, it was their final game in a Panther uniform, but it will forever be a positive memory.

The Lady Panthers finished the season with a record of 4-22, but the program has made progress after going winless for the past few seasons.

The Lady Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the first inning when Tamia Aldridge drove in Eriel Aldridge on an RBI single. However, in the second inning, SCHS blew the game open by scoring 15 runs.

JHS scored two runs in the top of the third, but the Lady Panthers finished out the run-ruled game by scoring two runs, making the final score 17-2 in favor of SCHS.

Now that softball is over, many of these girls will be competing in other sports, such as flag football, basketball and track.