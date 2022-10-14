APD Homicide Investigation

Americus Police Department release dated October 14, 2022

On October 13, 2022, shortly after midnight, officers of the Americus Police Department responded to a residence in the 300 block of E Forsyth Street in reference to a reported shooting. The victim was identified as Karl Styles, age 19, of Americus. He was transported to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center where he received emergency care and was then transferred by life flight to Phoebe Putney in Albany.

The victim succumbed to his wounds.

UPDATE: Police have charged a 14 year old Americus youth with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18. (Added 10.14.22 at 1157)

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011. Information may also be called in to the Anonymous Tip Line at 229-924-4102.