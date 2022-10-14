Area Beat Report October 13, 2022
Published 3:40 pm Friday, October 14, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Mercer, Kenkara Celese (In Jail), 26, Probation Violation
- Tolbert, Demitrius Coan (In Jail), 37, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of Cocaine/Speeding
- White, Joseph (Bonded Out), 47, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Foster, Joshual Tranez (Back for Court), 26, Back for Court
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/12
- 502 Confederate St. at 5:06 a.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 19 North at MM 13 at 5:09 a.m., Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of Cocaine/Speeding
- 554 GA Hwy 30 West at 6:59 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 200 Cartwright Rd. Lot F at 7:51 a.m., 911 Hang
- Argo St. at Mayo St. at 10:20 a.m., No proof of insurance/expired or no registration or title
- S. Lee St. Rd. at 1:43 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 126 Hwy 280 West at Hodges Field Campground at 11:56 p.m., Animal Complaint
10/13
- 1151 Crawford St at City Fire Station #2 at 6 a.m., Information for officer
- 596 De Soto Seed Farm Rd. at 3:05 p.m., Damage to Property
- Courthouse Lost in Mail at 3:59 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- GA Hwy 45 South about Mile Post 1 at 10:43 p.m., Accident Report
- Industrial Blvd. at Martin Marietta at 11:34 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 177 Rebel Rd. at 12:18 a.m., Information for officer
- 600 Block of Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:15 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 147 Sylvan Dr. at 9:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 2589 Highway 49 South at 2:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 487 Arch Helms Rd. at 3:25 a.m., Civil Matter
10/14
- GA Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex at 3:10 a.m., Accident Involving Deer