Area Beat Report October 13, 2022

Published 3:40 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Mercer, Kenkara Celese (In Jail), 26, Probation Violation
  • Tolbert, Demitrius Coan (In Jail), 37, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of Cocaine/Speeding
  • White, Joseph (Bonded Out), 47, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Foster, Joshual Tranez (Back for Court), 26, Back for Court

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/12

  • 502 Confederate St. at 5:06 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 19 North at MM 13 at 5:09 a.m., Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of Cocaine/Speeding
  • 554 GA Hwy 30 West at 6:59 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 200 Cartwright Rd. Lot F at 7:51 a.m., 911 Hang
  • Argo St. at Mayo St. at 10:20 a.m., No proof of insurance/expired or no registration or title
  • S. Lee St. Rd. at 1:43 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 126 Hwy 280 West at Hodges Field Campground at 11:56 p.m., Animal Complaint

10/13

  • 1151 Crawford St at City Fire Station #2 at 6 a.m., Information for officer
  • 596 De Soto Seed Farm Rd. at 3:05 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Courthouse Lost in Mail at 3:59 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • GA Hwy 45 South about Mile Post 1 at 10:43 p.m., Accident Report
  • Industrial Blvd. at Martin Marietta at 11:34 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 177 Rebel Rd. at 12:18 a.m., Information for officer
  • 600 Block of Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:15 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 147 Sylvan Dr. at 9:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 2589 Highway 49 South at 2:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 487 Arch Helms Rd. at 3:25 a.m., Civil Matter

10/14

  • GA Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex at 3:10 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

 

 

 

 

