Area Beat Report October 14 through 17

Published 4:45 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Angry, Tyrone Emmanuel (In Jail), 48, Violation of parole/Violation of sex offender registration
  • Bridges, Timothy Leon (In Jail), 24, Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
  • Colbert, Kelby Defel (In Jail), 36, Theft By Shoplifting/Possession and use of drug related objects
  • Deriso, Amy Sherlon (In Jail), 50, Possession of open alcohol container/Duty in accidents involving person, injury to or death of a person/Driving while license suspended or revoked/False Report of a crime
  • Geddis, Candace Lashaye (In Jail), 33, Holding for Richland PD
  • Harp, Keiko (Bonded Out), 52, Burglary – 1st degree (Felony)
  • Jackson, Natasha Shantae Martha (Weekender), 19, Weekender
  • Robinson, Tiffany Shante (In Jail), 40, Giving false address or birth date to police officer/Parole Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey stop sign
  • Roden, Joseph Matthew (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Sims, Roy Kentrell (In Jail), 40, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Headlight Requirements/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Appear
  • Sostre, Alfredo (In Jail), 52, Battery – Family Violence
  • Thomas, Felisha Dianne (In Jail), 34, Failure to Appear
  • Wrightson, Robert Edward (Bonded Out), 30, Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/14

  • GA Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex at 3:10 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 820 ½ South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Fastenal at 8:52 a.m., Entering Auto
  • US Hwy 280 East and ANF Briar Patch Rd. at 12:58 p.m., Hit and Run
  • 109B Tommy Warren Dr. at 2:29 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
  • Unknown location at 4:04 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • GA Hwy 27 East about Overlook Dr. at 6:26 p.m., Accident Report
  • US Hwy 280 West about Wise Rd. at 10:57 p.m., Accident Report
  • 100 Learning Lane at Board of Education at 11:53 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 145 N. Spring Creek Circle at 12:04 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Building 800 at 12:44 a.m., Loud Music
  • 136 Briar Patch Circle at 5:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 523 Old Dawson Road at 4:50 a.m., Shots Fired

10/15

  • South GA Tech Parkway at 2:13 p.m., Welfare Check
  • Arch Helms Road and Salters Mill Rd. at 4:24 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 151 Pearl Dr. at 4:59 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Albany Annex at 9:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/verbal warning for tail lights required
  • GA Hwy 27 East about Mile Post 27 at 11:04 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 132 Charleston Dr. at 5:35 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • Brownlees on GA Hwy 19 South at 2:01 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

10/16

  • 112 Havencrest Dr. at 11:04 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 159 Lane Subdivision Road at 11:47 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 144 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 3:52 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 5:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Brady Road South of Tommy Hooks Road at 7:51 p.m., Accident Report
  • 137 Jenkins Rd. at 10:15 p.m., Loud Music

10/17

  • North Bailey St. at East Wilson St. at 4:06 a.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 19 South near McLittle Bridge Rd. at 6:59 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Garcia, Dulce Rosario, 30, DUI-Alcohol/Tag Lights Required
  • Martinez, William Joseph, 26, DUI-Refusal/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Sims, Brandon Marquia, 41, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/13

  • 310B East Forsyth St. at 1:04 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • North Jackson St. at Patterson St. at 2:17 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
  • 927 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Speedy’s Eatery at 7:48 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 803 Apt. B at Eastview Circle at 11:04 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 234 W. Lester St. Apt. B at 11:33 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Americus at 1:28 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 702 Jackson Avenue at 3:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 62A Brinson Dr. at 2:56 p.m., Simple Battery
  • 122 Hosanna Circle at 3:52 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 South Lee St. at APD at 4:09 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 62A Brinson St. at 10:56 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 79 Barbara Battle Way Apt. B at 1:07 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 11:34 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Armory Drive at Cypress at 1:35 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

10/14

  • 106 Hanson Dr. at 3:01 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1501A E. Lamar St. at 3:34 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 1410 Crawford St. at 5:30 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Barbara Battle Way Apartment B at 1:07 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery
  • Hanson Dr. at 3:01 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • A E. Lamar St. at 3:34 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Crawford St. at 5:30 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • B Bozeman Circle at 11:11 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • North Lee St. at 4:04 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Cotton Ave. at 7:22 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Hwy 280 West at 7:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 7:45 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Sharon Dr. at 8:27 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Rucker St. at Boone Park at 8:45 p.m., Aggravated Battery
  • East Forsyth St. at Americus Village Shopping Center at 10:50 p.m., Hit and Run
  • Academy St. at 6:35 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property

10/15

  • 2nd Montgomery St. at 1:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A Package Store at 6:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Prince St. at 8:27 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • MLK Blvd. at 11:31 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • East Church St. at 12:27 a.m., Warrant Executed/Domestic Dispute
  • US 19 South at Magnolia St. at 12:55 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Tail lights required
  • US 19 South at Magnolia St. at 2:15 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Poplar St. at E. Jefferson St. at 4:58 a.m., Giving false address or birth date to police officer/Parole Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey stop sign

10/16

  • McGarrah St. at 1:39 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:14 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Harris St. at 5:22 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • S. Lee St. at Apt. C at 5:30 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Poplar St. at Academy St. at 2:01 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 516 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Weeks Trailer Park at 2:29 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Magnolia St. at 5 p.m., Warrant Served
  • Mayo St. at 8:37 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • E. Forsyth St. at 8:59 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Package Store at 9:12 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Possession and use of drug related objects
  • Brookdale Dr. at 9:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • N MLK Jr. Blvd. at 11:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

 

 

