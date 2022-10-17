Area Beat Report October 14 through 17
Published 4:45 pm Monday, October 17, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Tyrone Emmanuel (In Jail), 48, Violation of parole/Violation of sex offender registration
- Bridges, Timothy Leon (In Jail), 24, Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
- Colbert, Kelby Defel (In Jail), 36, Theft By Shoplifting/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Deriso, Amy Sherlon (In Jail), 50, Possession of open alcohol container/Duty in accidents involving person, injury to or death of a person/Driving while license suspended or revoked/False Report of a crime
- Geddis, Candace Lashaye (In Jail), 33, Holding for Richland PD
- Harp, Keiko (Bonded Out), 52, Burglary – 1st degree (Felony)
- Jackson, Natasha Shantae Martha (Weekender), 19, Weekender
- Robinson, Tiffany Shante (In Jail), 40, Giving false address or birth date to police officer/Parole Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey stop sign
- Roden, Joseph Matthew (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
- Sims, Roy Kentrell (In Jail), 40, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Headlight Requirements/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Appear
- Sostre, Alfredo (In Jail), 52, Battery – Family Violence
- Thomas, Felisha Dianne (In Jail), 34, Failure to Appear
- Wrightson, Robert Edward (Bonded Out), 30, Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/14
- GA Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex at 3:10 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 820 ½ South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Fastenal at 8:52 a.m., Entering Auto
- US Hwy 280 East and ANF Briar Patch Rd. at 12:58 p.m., Hit and Run
- 109B Tommy Warren Dr. at 2:29 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
- Unknown location at 4:04 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- GA Hwy 27 East about Overlook Dr. at 6:26 p.m., Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 West about Wise Rd. at 10:57 p.m., Accident Report
- 100 Learning Lane at Board of Education at 11:53 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 145 N. Spring Creek Circle at 12:04 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 900 Southwestern Circle Building 800 at 12:44 a.m., Loud Music
- 136 Briar Patch Circle at 5:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 523 Old Dawson Road at 4:50 a.m., Shots Fired
10/15
- South GA Tech Parkway at 2:13 p.m., Welfare Check
- Arch Helms Road and Salters Mill Rd. at 4:24 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 151 Pearl Dr. at 4:59 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 South at Albany Annex at 9:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/verbal warning for tail lights required
- GA Hwy 27 East about Mile Post 27 at 11:04 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 132 Charleston Dr. at 5:35 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Brownlees on GA Hwy 19 South at 2:01 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
10/16
- 112 Havencrest Dr. at 11:04 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 159 Lane Subdivision Road at 11:47 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 144 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 3:52 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 5:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Brady Road South of Tommy Hooks Road at 7:51 p.m., Accident Report
- 137 Jenkins Rd. at 10:15 p.m., Loud Music
10/17
- North Bailey St. at East Wilson St. at 4:06 a.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 19 South near McLittle Bridge Rd. at 6:59 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Garcia, Dulce Rosario, 30, DUI-Alcohol/Tag Lights Required
- Martinez, William Joseph, 26, DUI-Refusal/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Sims, Brandon Marquia, 41, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/13
- 310B East Forsyth St. at 1:04 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- North Jackson St. at Patterson St. at 2:17 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
- 927 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Speedy’s Eatery at 7:48 a.m., Damage to Property
- 803 Apt. B at Eastview Circle at 11:04 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 234 W. Lester St. Apt. B at 11:33 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Americus at 1:28 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 702 Jackson Avenue at 3:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 62A Brinson Dr. at 2:56 p.m., Simple Battery
- 122 Hosanna Circle at 3:52 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 South Lee St. at APD at 4:09 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 62A Brinson St. at 10:56 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 79 Barbara Battle Way Apt. B at 1:07 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 11:34 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Armory Drive at Cypress at 1:35 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
10/14
- 106 Hanson Dr. at 3:01 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1501A E. Lamar St. at 3:34 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1410 Crawford St. at 5:30 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Barbara Battle Way Apartment B at 1:07 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery
- Hanson Dr. at 3:01 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- A E. Lamar St. at 3:34 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- Crawford St. at 5:30 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- B Bozeman Circle at 11:11 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- North Lee St. at 4:04 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Cotton Ave. at 7:22 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Hwy 280 West at 7:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 7:45 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Sharon Dr. at 8:27 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Rucker St. at Boone Park at 8:45 p.m., Aggravated Battery
- East Forsyth St. at Americus Village Shopping Center at 10:50 p.m., Hit and Run
- Academy St. at 6:35 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
10/15
- 2nd Montgomery St. at 1:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A Package Store at 6:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Prince St. at 8:27 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- MLK Blvd. at 11:31 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- East Church St. at 12:27 a.m., Warrant Executed/Domestic Dispute
- US 19 South at Magnolia St. at 12:55 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Tail lights required
- US 19 South at Magnolia St. at 2:15 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Poplar St. at E. Jefferson St. at 4:58 a.m., Giving false address or birth date to police officer/Parole Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey stop sign
10/16
- McGarrah St. at 1:39 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:14 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Harris St. at 5:22 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- S. Lee St. at Apt. C at 5:30 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Poplar St. at Academy St. at 2:01 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 516 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Weeks Trailer Park at 2:29 p.m., Damage to Property
- Magnolia St. at 5 p.m., Warrant Served
- Mayo St. at 8:37 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- E. Forsyth St. at 8:59 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Package Store at 9:12 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Brookdale Dr. at 9:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- N MLK Jr. Blvd. at 11:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute