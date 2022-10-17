Furlow Charter’s Hayden Wright turns in a top 20 finish at Middle School State Championships

From Staff Reports

COCHRAN, GA – Furlow Charter (FC) Eighth Grader Hayden Wright finished 18th out of 148 competitors with a time of 13:36.77 and also set a new PR (Personal Record) for himself at the Georgia Middle School State Cross Country Championships held this past Saturday, October 15 in Cochran, GA.

FC Eighth Grader Cole Parkinson finished 37th out of 148 runners in a time of 14:22.95 and his FC teammate, Sixth Grader Jacob Ingram, finished 72 out of 148 runners with a time of 15:49.82.

In the girls’ race, FC Sixth Grader Kynslee Collins finished 41st out of 115 competitors in a time of 17:11.53 and her FC teammate, Eighth Grader Ashley Navaraez, set a new PR with a time of 19:43.69. FC Sixth Grader Addie Harper also turned in a solid performance by finishing the race in a time of 20:36.38.