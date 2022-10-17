SGTC Sports & Fitness Advisory Council Meets

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sports and Fitness Management program at South Georgia Technical College recently had a meeting of its Advisory Council in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the SGTC campus in Americus.

SGTC Advisory Councils are composed of representatives of local business and industry who have direct interest in the respective programs they advise. Advisory Council members volunteer their time and expertise to help SGTC stay abreast of developments in the workplace.

Sports and Fitness Management Advisory Council Members present at the meeting were: Jeff Fussell, Recreation Manager, Sumter County Parks and Recreation; Dwight Harris, Athletic Manager, Sumter County Parks and Recreation; and Brian Davis, MSA Orthopedics.

SGTC staff members present for the meeting were: Chris Ballauer, Jets basketball Head Coach; Karim Mawuenyega, Jets Assistant Coach; Olivia Melvin, Lady Jets Assistant Coach; Ricka Jackson, Lady Jets Assistant Coach; Terri Battle, Athletics Coordinator; Beth Wisham, Grants Coordinator; and Dr. David Finley, Academic Dean.

The general purpose of the advisory councils at SGTC is to advise and assist program personnel and the college in training and preparing students to better serve the needs of business and industry in SGTC’s service area, as well as statewide. The Council serves as a link between the workplace and the college.

