Sumter Cycling Presents On the Move Challenge October 21 through 23

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Starting with this Friday’s Bike to Work Day Sumter Cycling will be hosting its annual On the Move Challenge Friday through Sunday, October 21-23.

People are encouraged to bike, run or walk to earn points and prizes in this free competition in which one will submit miles that he or she moved this weekend,

BIKE TO WORK DAY – Friday, October 21

Bike, walk, or run to your school, workplace, (or anywhere you go)!

Form a team with others at your workplace or organization.

Stop by the Americus Public Safety Building 7:30-9:30am for free coffee, snacks, and giveaways.

ON THE MOVE CHALLENGE – all weekend, October 21-23

Teams and individuals compete for prizes by logging miles traveled by bicycle or by foot.

As miles are submitted online, a live scoreboard encourages friendly competition.

Each place of work (or organization) is a team, and one person from each team registers the team, which adds them to scoreboard.

Competition is open to anyone who lives or works in Sumter or adjacent counties. Win great prizes, promote health and fitness, and unite a team around a common goal. We hope to see you soon “on the move”!