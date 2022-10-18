Area Beat Report October 17 and 18

Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hogan, Tilena Lynn (In Jail), 23, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hough, Samantha Tara (In Jail), 31, Probation Violation
  • Pitts, Jyquavious Malik (In Jail), 21, Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony/Aggravated Assault. Criminal Damage to Property – 1st degree/Probation Violation
  • Sims, Roy Kentrell (In Jail), 40, Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers/Headlight Requirements/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Appear
  • Smith, Dan Allen (In Jail), 67, Aggravated Assault
  • Sprouse, Sandra Michelle (In Jail), 37, Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/17

  • Brady Rd. and Tommy Hooks Rd. at 3:20 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • SGTP and Lacross Rd. at 1:31 a.m., Traffic Stop/failure maintaining lane
  • US Hwy 19 N at Lawson Dr. at 1:35 a.m., Failure to Maintain Lane and tag violation
  • US Hwy 280 West and Mile Marker 7 at 1:41 a.m., Citation for Speeding

10/18

  • 775 Youngs Mill Rd. at 6:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Old Stage Rd. and GA Hwy 49 N at 5:56 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • E. Lamar St. at 1:25 a.m., Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers/Headlight Requirements/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Appear
  • 303 Bessie Mays Circle at 6:07 a.m., Failure to restrain dogs and failure to have them inoculated and tagged
  • 63B Masonic St. at 8:45 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 112 E. Lester St. at 11:34 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1316 Douglas Circle at 10:37 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Lafayette St. at 12:59 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Cherokee St. at 2:21 p.m., Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Southland Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 3:57 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/17

  • 202 Hwy 19 South at Gas N Go at 6:03 p.m., Hit and Run
  • 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General at 8:44 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1316 Douglas Circle at 10:11 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 102 Lonnie Lane at Ruby Tuesday’s at 10:59 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • 112-A Hanson Dr. at 10:28 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Damage to Property

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Battle, Horace Lee, 56, Assault and Battery
  • Ficarra, Jonathan Raymond, 37, Assault and Battery

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

