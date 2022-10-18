Caterpillar Dealers from the Southeast serve on SGTC Advisory Committee

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford met with representatives from six Caterpillar Dealers from across the Southeastern United States, during the “ThinkBIG” Heavy Equipment Dealers Service Technology Advisory Committee meeting at South Georgia Technical College recently. The group met in the SGTC John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center.

The purpose of the conglomerate meeting was to discuss student learning outcomes, admission requirements, competency tests and instructional materials, industry specific equipment, program purpose and goals, program of work, donations, AED accreditation, and additional items as well as financial and equipment loans. Chairman Jeff Cornwell of Yancey Brothers, presided over the meeting.

The Heavy Equipment Dealer’s Service Technology Program is a unique program in which students are sponsored by a participating dealer to attend SGTC in eight-week increments of college training and on the job training. Upon graduation, students receive an Associate of Technology Degree and are eligible to obtain full employment with their sponsoring Caterpillar dealer.

Dealers participating in the meeting included: Chairman Jeff Cornwell along with Jacob Pope and Chris Morle from Yancey Brothers of Austell, GA; Brad Manis and Kevin Human, Stowers Machinery of Knoxville, Tennessee; Matt Bass and McKenzie Baine of Ring Power in St. Augustine, FL; Will Ring of Thompson Tractor in Birmingham, AL, Kevin Upton and Tony Tice of Thompson Machinery Corp in LaVergne, TN; and Dwayne Crooker of Blanchard Machinery in West Columbia, SC. Representatives from Puckett Machinery in Flowood, MS; were unable to attend.

South Georgia Technical College staff present included: SGTC President Dr. John Watford; SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers, SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird, Partnerships Coordinator Tami Blount, and SGTC Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology instructor Don Rountree and Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Power Generation instructor Keith McCorkle.

