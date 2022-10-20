Jimmy Carter National Historical Park celebrates La Fiesta en el Parque

PLAINS, GA: The Jimmy Carter National Historical Park celebrates the spirit of Hispanic Heritage by hosting a special event, La Fiesta en el Parque on October 22nd from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Non-stop entertainment and excitement will start at 10:00 AM with a free cake walk at the baseball field of the park’s main visitor center (the historic Plains High School, 300 N. Bond St., Plains, GA 31780). Traditional Latin music will be performed live by musical artist “Gladius” from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Nine food trucks will be parked along N. Bond Street during the festival.

A children’s activity area will include a bouncy castle, cornhole, and small playground. Other activities offered for children are face painting, games, and art and crafts. Booths hosted by local organizations will distribute information about health, education, and social services.

The park will host youth and adult soccer tournaments on a dedicated field. The youth soccer will begin at 11:10 AM and will last until 12:50 PM. The adult tournament starts at 1:00 PM and will last until 4:00 PM. Trophies will be awarded to the winning teams.

September 15 to October 15 is celebrated nationwide as National Hispanic Heritage Month. It traditionally honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans as we celebrate heritage rooted in all Latin American countries. More than 500 years of Hispanic and Latino history and heritage are found in America’s national parks and shared through National Park Service programs and partners in communities across the country.

In the spirit of National Hispanic Heritage Month, throughout the year we and our partners share history, heritage, and accomplishments of Hispanic and Latino Americans of past and present.