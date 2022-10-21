Area Beat Report October 20 through 21
Published 2:31 pm Friday, October 21, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hall, Trevor Sherard (In Jail), 29, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony/Armed Robbery/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession or use of drug-related objects/Theft By Taking – Felony/Escape-Felony/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Jupiter, Geoffrey Mario (In Jail), 32, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Items prohibited for possession by inmates
- Streeter, Latenza Moniet (In Jail), 42, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Removing or affixing license plate with intent to concealor misrepresent/Theft By Receiving stolen property/ – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
- Thornton, Perez Rywon (In Jail), 23, Bond Revoked
- Trice, Darren Jamaica (In Jail), 36, Entering Auto/Financial Transaction-card Fraud and Card Theft
- Lebeauf, Tyren Isaiah (In Jail), 18, Theft By Receiving stolen property/Possession or use of drug related objects
- Nash, Devin Eugene (In Jail), 18, Obstruction of Officer/Simple Battery/Theft By Taking – Felony/Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/19
- GA Hwy 27 E at Middle River Rd. at 5:12 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- S. Lee St. at E. Lamar St. at 5:13 a.m., Headlight and tag light violations
- 205 Flintside Dr. at 5:49 a.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 34 at 5:51 a.m., Speeding
- 177 Arlington Dr. at 7:23 a.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 E and Brick Yard Rd. at 8:04 a.m., Livestock in Road
- 110 GA Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 8:12 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 335 King St. at 8:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 999 Shiloh Rd. at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:11 p.m., Forgery
- Johnson St. at Confederate St. at 10:11 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
10/20
- Yankee Road at 2:17 p.m., Illegal Dumping
- 162 Lawhorn Circle at 6:07 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 637 GA Hwy 27 E at 9:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 804 at 11:05 p.m., Burglary
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Berry, Shameka Lachelle, 35, Contempt of Court
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/20
- South Lee St. at Circle K at 1:26 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Ridge St. at 5:17 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Lewis Lowe Court at 12:30 p.m., Theft By Receiving stolen property/Possession or use of drug related objects
- S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 3:02 p.m., Civil Matter
- South Lee St. at Southland Place Management at 10:12 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World at 2:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Davenport St. at 6:05 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- GA 49 N at Circle K at 6:21 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- East Lamar St. at Waste Management at 4:01 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property