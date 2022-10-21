Area Beat Report October 20 through 21

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hall, Trevor Sherard (In Jail), 29, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony/Armed Robbery/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession or use of drug-related objects/Theft By Taking – Felony/Escape-Felony/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Jupiter, Geoffrey Mario (In Jail), 32, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Items prohibited for possession by inmates
  • Streeter, Latenza Moniet (In Jail), 42, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Removing or affixing license plate with intent to concealor misrepresent/Theft By Receiving stolen property/ – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
  • Thornton, Perez Rywon (In Jail), 23, Bond Revoked
  • Trice, Darren Jamaica (In Jail), 36, Entering Auto/Financial Transaction-card Fraud and Card Theft
  • Lebeauf, Tyren Isaiah (In Jail), 18, Theft By Receiving stolen property/Possession or use of drug related objects
  • Nash, Devin Eugene (In Jail), 18, Obstruction of Officer/Simple Battery/Theft By Taking – Felony/Battery

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/19

  • GA Hwy 27 E at Middle River Rd. at 5:12 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • S. Lee St. at E. Lamar St. at 5:13 a.m., Headlight and tag light violations
  • 205 Flintside Dr. at 5:49 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 34 at 5:51 a.m., Speeding
  • 177 Arlington Dr. at 7:23 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 E and Brick Yard Rd. at 8:04 a.m., Livestock in Road
  • 110 GA Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 8:12 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 335 King St. at 8:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 999 Shiloh Rd. at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:11 p.m., Forgery
  • Johnson St. at Confederate St. at 10:11 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle

10/20

  • Yankee Road at 2:17 p.m., Illegal Dumping
  • 162 Lawhorn Circle at 6:07 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 637 GA Hwy 27 E at 9:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 804 at 11:05 p.m., Burglary

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Berry, Shameka Lachelle, 35, Contempt of Court

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/20

  • South Lee St. at Circle K at 1:26 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Ridge St. at 5:17 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Lewis Lowe Court at 12:30 p.m., Theft By Receiving stolen property/Possession or use of drug related objects
  • S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 3:02 p.m., Civil Matter
  • South Lee St. at Southland Place Management at 10:12 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • E. Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World at 2:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Davenport St. at 6:05 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • GA 49 N at Circle K at 6:21 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • East Lamar St. at Waste Management at 4:01 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property

 

 

 

