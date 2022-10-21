Herschel Walker comes to Americus to make his case for U.S. Senate Seat

AMERICUS – In front of a large crowd gathered in the parking lot of the NAPA Miller Auto Parts Store on Lee St. on Friday morning, October 21, Republican candidate for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Representative and former University of Georgia Football Star Herschel Walker stated that he plans to be a warrior for God and a warrior for the people of Georgia if elected to the U.S. Senate.

Walker first and foremost declared unashamedly his Christian faith before the audience and said that he is running for the U.S. Senate seat because his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, and other democrats who are out campaigning are lying to the people of Georgia.

“There are so many people that are campaigning. They are lying to you. They are telling you this is the new normal,” Walker told the crowd. “I’m a warrior for God. I believe in the Lord Jesus and people ask me why I decided to run. I decided to run because I looked at what was happening in this state. I looked at what was happening in this country and I said, ‘No! No! No! Not on my watch because God has been a good God to me.”

Walker then stated that the successes that he earned in life, such as getting a football scholarship to Georgia, winning the Heisman Trophy, playing 15 years of professional football and making the 1992 U.S. Winter Olympic Team, were all because of the “Grace of God.”

“God sometimes has to break you to build you up,” Walker said. “I said that He built me up for a time like this right here because he brought me through this athletic world to do what I’m doing here,” Walker continued.

Walker shared about his battles with mental illness and that it brought him to the realization that all men fall short of the glory of God. “He (God) knew that he had to get me ready for a time like this because I’m going up against a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Walker said. Walker was, of course, referring to his opponent: the incumbent Georgia U.S, Senator Raphael Warnock, whom he debated last Friday night. “Y’all have seen him. I tell you I saw him on Friday night. I don’t know if y’all saw that debate. I saw that wolf and he got angry,” Walker said to the applause of the crowd. “I said I don’t think he understands that because of the grace of God, I’ve been washed in the blood and he didn’t know that. I don’t think he understands that.”

Walker stated that Warnock and other democrats are trying to separate people based on skin color and race and he mentioned Dr. Martin Luther King’s statement that it doesn’t matter the color of one’s skin, but the content of one’s character.

Walker also mentioned the comment Warnock made in one of his sermons about America needing to apologize for its whiteness. “America has apologized for its whiteness because if you read the Constitution in Amendment 14, it says that every man is to be treated fair,” Walker said. “So that means that America is trying to apologize for its whiteness, but the problem you have is that some people in Washington have forgotten about redemption. They have forgotten about forgiveness.” Walker went on to say that there are elected officials in Washington who have forgotten about the reason they are supposed to be there in the first place and that it is the fault of the American people that they are there.

“It’s our fault because we put people in Washington that decided that they are going to defund the police. That’s a dumb idea,” Walker said. “That is a stupid idea! You cannot defund the police, but we let them get away with it.”

Walker went on to say that the morale amongst men and women who serve in law enforcement is down and recruitment is down because the American people have allowed the politicians in Washington to get away with it because of fear of being called names such as “racist” and added that he was recently called a raccoon. “I’m from the country. A coon is one of the smartest animals out there,” Walker said as the crowd laughed. “Name calling isn’t going to hurt my feelings. You know what hurts my feelings is seeing you not protect our men and women in blue. Right now, you’re making criminals heroes. They have no responsibility. They are not held to responsibility. No cash bail? Who ever thought of that,” Walker continued.

Walker stated that his opponent believes in no cash bail and letting criminals out of prison. “They are going to make us prisoners in our own homes,” Walker said. “Why do we keep talking about reforming the police? Why don’t we reform the citizen because we all want to go home safe,” Walker continued to the applause of the crowd.

He added that police officers have now been demonized because they are required to wear body cameras, but he also stated that citizens are responsible for their own behavior as well. “What about what you are doing?” Walker said. “I’m sick and tired of them thinking that they can just run all over us and tell us that this is a new normal. This is not the new normal. We can get it back right, but we’ve got to vote this coming November and in early voting. That’s the way we get it back. Get them out of office,” Walker continued.

He went on to say that if elected, he will tell people the truth whether they like it or not and will let them know that they are not doing their jobs and that they need to be gone. “It is time for us to put leaders in Washington,” Walker said. “Think about this. Right now, our military….You hear all these great politicians stand in front of you talking peace through strength. That’s from Ronald Regan. They stole that from him. Yeah! You’re right, but yet they are bringing wokeness into our military.”

Walker went on to say that America’s enemies, such as Russia and Iran, are not talking about “pronouns” and “How do you feel”, but are talking about war instead because they see the weakness that the woke agenda is causing in the U.S. Military.

“If we don’t protect and get behind our military, we will have no strength and we will have no peace,” Walker said.

Walker also mentioned that Senator Warnock voted against having 18,000 agents at the southern border to control and stop people from coming into the country illegally and that people are coming across the southern border as if they already live here. “We are a country of immigrants, but we are also a country of laws,” Walker said. “Have they forgotten about that?” Walker also warned parents that Halloween is right around the corner and that criminals are disguising fentanyl to look like Halloween candy. He said that China is responsible for sending fentanyl through the southern border and into the United States and that some politicians in Washington have forgotten how to protect the country and its people. “They are leaving this border wide open and I ask them ‘Do you agree with our Vice President that this border is secure’. That’s what she said. They don’t even know the definition of secure. They don’t know the definition of a woman. They even said a man can get pregnant. We’ll I’m fixin to tell you right now! No they can’t!,” Walker said. “This isn’t the new normal. We need to get people in Washington who are going to speak the truth and I told them that when I go to Washington, Jesus Christ is coming with me.”

Walker also touched on the oil and gas situation by saying that President Biden put a stop to the energy independence that the country had under President Trump, but worse, he gave the oil and gas to America’s enemies. “He’s blaming Putin. He’s blaming the gas companies. He’s blaming everyone else except himself,” Walker said of President Biden.

Walker then touched on Senator Warnock and his church being accused of evicting low-income tenants and stated that Warnock was blaming him for this accusation during their debate. “I didn’t know anything about his evictions,” Walker said. “I didn’t know anything about it, but I found out about it then. I told him that I didn’t write that article, so why are you blaming me? Blame yourself because if you’re a leader, take responsibility, but correct it.”

Walker went on to say that the reason he is running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat is because the country is in a crisis right now and the country is embroiled in a national security problem. He added that if the United States gives up its energy, it will give up its food as well. “Sooner or later, we’re going to have other shortages with our food because right now, we’re losing our farm industry,” Walker said. “This (Georgia) is one of the best agricultural states in the United States of America.”

He made his case that Georgia farmers cannot afford to work with machines such as “electric combines” because they cost more than combines that run on gas and fuel and they can only run for two hours. “Quit thinking about that green agenda right now because we don’t even have charging stations,” Walker said. “Let’s think about getting people back on track because people that were thinking about retiring, they can’t retire right now. Not with this inflation.”

He touched on the issue of spending other people’s money and the college loan issue regarding the cancellation of college loan debts that President Biden is wanting to make a reality. He stated that the American people shouldn’t have to pay off other people’s debts, particularly college student debt. “I have enough trouble paying my own debt. Now I’ve got to pay someone else’s debt. I didn’t even sign for it,” Walker said. He added that the total amount of student debt is $400 billion dollars. “That’s a lot of money,” Waller said.

Walker continued his speech by talking about the alarming escalation of crime in Georgia and how people are videotaping horrific crimes being committed, such as a murder and robbery that took place on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta. He added that because of this, God needs warriors and that he will be a warrior when he goes to Washington and will fight for what is right for the people of Georgia in the U.S. Senate. “He (God) broke me. He broke me and built me back just for a time like this right here,” Walker stated to the applause of the crowd. “When Raphael Warnock saw me at that debate, he started smiling. He started smiling and I said, ‘This country boy is going to eat your lunch’. He knew it and I knew it too because I am sick and tired of people doing us like this,” Walker continued.

Near the end of his speech, Walker challenged each person in the crowd to get 10 of their friends and to get out and vote for him in November, but he added that it’s not just about him because the right local school board people need to be elected as well because school boards are trying to indoctrinate young children to think and believe the wrong things. He touched on one of the main beliefs of Critical Race Theory that teaches if one is white, that person is an oppressor and if one is a darker skin color, that person is oppressed.

He also touched on the immigration issue and that illegal immigrants are treated better than American citizens. He also stated that Senator Warnock has wrecked everything that he’s gotten his hands on since he’s been in office and votes for the wrong thing all the time. Walker stated that Warnock told him that he couldn’t believe he wouldn’t vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, but Walker replied to him that it doesn’t reduce inflation.

Finally, Walker warned the crowd that Warnock and other democratic leaders want to deceive them into thinking that their way is right. “People! This is not the new normal. Don’t get use to it,” Walker warned. “They are going to lie to you. They are going to tell you that this is the new normal. It’s not.” Walker then left the crowd with a message stating that the United States is the greatest country in the world, but there are people out there trying to convince them that it is better somewhere else. “If they know of another country that’s better, let me go. I’d like to go,” Walker said as the crowd applauded. “Don’t think something is better somewhere else. We’ve got to take care of home.”

Walker concluded his speech by talking about Francis Scott Key, the author of the Spar Spangled Banner, the country’s national anthem. Walker mentioned that amidst the bombardment of Fort McHenry in Baltimore by the British during the War of 1812, Key noticed that after all of the bombing, the American flag still stood, hence the verse in the anthem, “The rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air gave proof through the night that our flag was still there”. In telling that story, Walker paid tribute to the U.S. Military for its bravery and sacrifice in keeping America the greatest country on earth. “Right now, we need those warriors that believe in the liberties and freedoms right now to keep that flag standing tall and blowing freely because I’m telling you right now. We don’t get it right, we may never have freedom again,” Walker concluded.

Afterwards, there was a time for people to be able to get their pictures taken with Herschel Walker and numerous people formed a long line to get their opportunity to have their picture taken with the U.S Senate candidate.