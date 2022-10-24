Area Beat Report October 21 through 24
Published 6:22 pm Monday, October 24, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Belcher, Shari Vaghn (In Jail), 55, Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Caldwell, Kendrick Dion (In Jail), 23, Battery – Family Violence (1st offense)/Probation Violation
- Carson, Mytesha Diamonique (In Jail), Hit and Run-Duty of driver to stop/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Appear/Failure to signal lane change or turn/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Reckless Driving/DUI-Alcohol/Violation of conditions on limited driving permit
- Fitzgerald, Paul Bryan (Bonded Out), 42, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Drugs & Alcohol/Failure to have license on person
- Jackson, Natasha Shantae-Martha (Weekender), 20, Weekender
- Kitchens, Todd Clifton (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation
- Jackson, Quintin Nathaniel (In Jail), 21, Failure to Appear
- McGarrah, Tommy Lee (Bonded Out), 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer
- Moore, William Clinton (In Jail), 25, Financial Transaction-Card Theft
- Reddick, Kanorris Deshawn (In Jail), 20, Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Aggravated Assault/Aggravated Stalking
- Thomas, JontaeTremayne (Sentenced), 35, Sentenced to seven days
- Weaver, Ricky Allen (In Jail), 41, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/21
- 280 District Line Rd. at 9:13 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Dr. Fennessy’s Office at 12:50 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:23 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 175 Lakeshore Dr. at 2:35 p.m., Civil Matter
- 284 Croxton Cross Rd. at 2:58 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 124 Georgia Forest Rd. at Georgia Forest Products at 4:53 p.m., Theft
- 254 Highway 49 N at 9:49 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 446 Hwy 27 East at 9:51 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- U.S. Hwy 19 and W. Forsyth St. at 9:54 p.m., Traffic Stop in reference to Move Over Law
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Dela Antwanique, 28, Obstruction/Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
- Jackson, Nashonteya Meonta, 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked – MSD/Seat Belt Violation (Adult)/Seat Belt Violation (Child)
Americus PD Media Incident Report
10/21
- 119 South Lee St. at 12:12 p.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
- Millard Fuller Blvd. at W. Church St. at 4:17 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1215 Elm Ave. at 10:24 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 320 Allen St. at 2:07 a.m., Domestic Dispute
10/22
- 1215 Elm Ave. at 7:23 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 302 Brookdale Dr. at 1:53 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 703A Harris St. at 5:44 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- McGarrah St. and Mitchell St. at 5:58 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- Mayo St. at 11:0blvd. Blvd. a9 a.m., Warrant Executed/Seat Belt Violation
- 1201 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A Liquor Store at 12:25 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 329 W. Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant at 2:43 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 151 Hosanna Circle at 10:54 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 94B Bozeman Circle at 10:49 p.m., Loud and Unnecessary Noises-Prohibited
10/23
- 1412 E. Lamar St. at Dollar General at 10:51 a.m., Drug Activity
- 609 South Hampton St. at 1 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 311 Tripp St. at 3:46 a.m., Damage to Property
- Jackson St. at Americus Fish House at 1:36 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 629 E. Forsyth St. at Gold Star Headquarters at 8:06 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 220 Sun Valley Dr. at 10:17 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 629 E. Forsyth St. at Gold Star EMS at 8:49 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- North Jackson St. at 10:50 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – MSD/Seat Belt Violation (Adult)/Seat Belt Violation (Child)
- Railroad St./Mayoo at 1:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge at 12:36 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1300 Douglas Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 8:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 603B Eastview Circle at 11:46 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 1207 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House at 12:07 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- West Church St. at Habitat St. at 1:40 a.m., Driving without a valid license/No Break Lights or Working Turn Signals
10/24
- 1109 1st Montgomery St. at 1:36 a.m., Damage to Property
- Jackson Ave. at W. Hill St. at 2:30 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 1411 Parker St. at First Beginnings Daycare at 2:16 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 111-B Horton Dr. at 12:58 a.m., Battery
- N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Rucker St. at 3:39 a.m., Failure to Stop at Stop Sign/Obstruction
- 110 5D Knollwood Dr. at 2:36 a.m., Miscellaneous Report