Beverly Delores “Lois” Gay: October 18, 2022

Mrs. Beverly Delores “Lois” Gay, age 76, passed away on Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022 at her home in Americus.

Funeral services were held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 22, from the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., with Rev. Wendy Peacock officiating. Burial followed in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the homes of her children: Donny Gay, 567 Sam Bradley Road, Americus; and Rhonda Lewthwaite, 134 Oak Turn Drive, Americus.

Born November 9, 1945 in Colquitt, GA, she was a daughter of the late Elzie Cook and the late Alice Busbee Cook. She was a member of Colquitt Church of Christ and was employed for many years in food service at Golden Corral. Affectionately known as “Nana”, she loved her grandchildren with all her heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Gay; and by her son-in-law, Jerry Lewthwaite.

Survivors include her children, Donny Gay (Chrys) and Rhonda Lewthwaite; grandchildren: Levi Lewthwaite (Mercedes), Hunter Lewthwaite, Ciera Gay, Brian Wilson, and Jen Brandi Wilson (Ray); great-grandchildren: Kae’leigh, Jayden, Ashton, Logan, Kenzie, Maddie, and Jase; brothers: Randy Ingram (Rita) and Dewey Ingram (Patty); sister, Milisia Tennison (Frank); and several nieces and nephews.

