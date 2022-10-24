SGTC Holds Focus2 Career Workshop on Americus Campus

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Students at South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently had the opportunity to attend a workshop on how to use the Focus2 Career online, self-guided career and education planning system. SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Josh Curtin led the workshop and instructed attendees on setting up an account and getting the most benefit from the platform.

The Focus2 Career system is designed to help students make decisions on future career goals and education plans. As an online program, users may access Focus2 Career on any smartphone, computer, or tablet with internet access.

Registration for spring semester at South Georgia Technical College is November 8. Apply online today at www.southgatech.edu.