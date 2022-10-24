SGTC Hosts Department of Corrections Recruiting Event

Published 3:23 pm Monday, October 24, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Pictured at a recent on-campus recruiting event by the Georgia Department of Corrections/Macon State Prison are (back row, l-r): SGTC Police Chief Sammy Stone; criminal justice students Cania Dawson and Donovan Hill; Macon State Prison Human Resources Technician Shania Gaston; (front row l-r) SGTC Director of Career Services Cynthia Carter; Criminal Justice instructor Teresa McCook; Lt. Ferisa Sims of Macon State Prison; and criminal justice students Traneisha Burns and Mariticia Garcia. Photo by SGTC

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) representatives from Macon State Prison in Oglethorpe recently held an on-campus recruiting event at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) in Americus. Lt. Ferisa Sims and Human Resources Technician Shania Gaston spoke to students about employment opportunities, especially for Correctional Officers.

SGTC Director of Career Services Cynthia Carter and Criminal Justice instructor Teresa McCook are eager to help students navigate the GDC employment process. Two current SGTC Criminal Justice students have completed the hiring process and met requirements for employment. All vacancy announcements for the Georgia Department of Corrections are posted on jobs.gdc.ga.gov.

Carter stated, “On-campus recruiting is the process of attracting, engaging and employing the next generation of graduate talent. We’re here to increase employer engagement with business and industry.”

To learn more about services provided by Career Services, email ccarter@southgatech.edu. Registration for spring semester is November 8. Apply online at www.southgatech.edu.

 

 

More education

SGTC hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

SGTC Holds Focus2 Career Workshop on Americus Campus

GSW President Emeritus William Capitan dies at age 89

Caterpillar Dealers from the Southeast serve on SGTC Advisory Committee

Print Article