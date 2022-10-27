Area Beat Report October 25 through 27

Published 2:12 pm Thursday, October 27, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Lusane, Eddie Lee (In Jail), 24, Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
  • Liles, Martin Andrew (In Jail), 63, Criminal Trespass
  • Miller, Jacob Mitchell (In Jail), 17, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Woods, Renita Lashaun (Bonded Out), 53, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Alonso, Orlando Luis (In Jail), 38, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Coley, Derrick Dexter (In Jail), 60, Probation Violation
  • Crumbley, James Donnell (In Jail), 57, Driving while license suspended or revoked/City Probation
  • Harvey, Michael D (In Jail), 46, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Majors, Jeffery Lynn (Bonded Out), 61, Deposit Account Fraud (Bad Checks)
  • Myers, De’Marqui Kyshon Tyriq (In Jail), 22, City Probation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/25

  • U.S. Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 West at 4:31 a.m., traffic stop/expired registration
  • 105 North Village Dr. at 4:43 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 111 Raymond Rd. at 5:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • District Line Rd. at Havencrest Rd. at 7:31 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 7 at 9:07 a.m., accident involving deer
  • Hwy 19 and Honeysuckle Rd. at 12:53 p.m., traffic stop/running a stop sign
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 1:05 p.m., Identity Theft
  • 115 Iris Dr. at 1:25 p.m., Domestic disturbance
  • 193 E. Rock Hill Dr. at 2:53 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1493 Hwy 19 South at 2:56 p.m., Accident Report
  • 1256 Hwy 280 E at 3:09 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 4:33 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • Hwy 280 East at 4:41 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • Lamar Rd. and District Line Rd. at 4:46 p.m., Welfare Check
  • U.S. Hwy 280 West and Carter St. at 3:40 a.m., Warning for tag light violation
  • 319 Albany Annex at 3:45 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 800 Southwestern Circle at 4:17 a.m., Parking violations
  • 432 Morris Dr. at 4:36 a.m., Alarm Activation

10/26

  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 8:03 a.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
  • Huntington Rd. a half mile off of US Hwy 19 at 9:02 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 130 Mallard Lane at Sumter County Fairgrounds at 9:40 a.m., Information for officer
  • 297 U.S. Hwy 19 South at 10:31 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 0 at 2:01 p.m., Identity Theft
  • 0 at 4:19 p.m., Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • Dead End of Rockwood Dr. at 5:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Brady Rd. at 6:25 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 371 Upper River Rd. at 7:13 a.m., 911 Hang Up

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Clayton, Kilah, 22, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Reynolds, Anthony Eugene, 31, Disorderly Conduct
  • Simmons, Nivea Toccora, 40, Disorderly Conduct
  • Angry, Nozie Bell, 59, Inoculation Registration/Tagging of Animals
  • Bateman, Leonardo Davinci, 39, Inoculation Registration-Tagging of Animals/Restraint of Dogs & Prohibition Against/Nuisances Prohibited

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/24

  • East Lamar St. at Care Connect Pediatrics at 8:02 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property

10/25

  • Douglas Dr. at 9:27 a.m., Damage to Property
  • N. Jackson St. at 10:51 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • South Lee St. and W. Church St. at 1:29 p.m., Damage to Property
  • E. Lamar St. at 3:21 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • West Hill St. at 12:54 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Davenport St. at 11:32 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • W. Glessner St. at 5:10 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • Andrews Dr. at 6:21 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Brookdale Dr. at 8:10 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Tripp St. at K&K Convenient Store at 2:13 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

10/26

  • 1207 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House at 2:16 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Mayo St. at Oglethorpe Ave. at 2:50 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Murphy Mill Rd. at Murphy Mill Apartments at 6:26 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at Scene of Accident
  • 115 E. Lester St. at 11:31 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 286 Cartwright St. at 2:52 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 915 North Lee St. at Early Head Start at 3:11 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 513 W. Church St. at 3:55 p.m., Inoculation Registration/Tagging of Animals
  • Americus at 5:18 pm., Miscellaneous Report
  • South Lee St. at 6:02 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container
  • 116 Town Creek Circle at 2:20 p.m., Inoculation Registration-Tagging of Animals/Restraint of Dogs & Prohibition Against/Nuisances Prohibited
  • 119 S. Lee St. at APD at 10:52 p.m., City Probation

10/27

  • E. Lester St. at 1st Montgomery St. at 12:20 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • 311 Tripp St. at Spectrum at 12:43 a.m., Simple Battery/Reckless Conduct/Disorderly Conduct

 

 

 

