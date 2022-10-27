Area Beat Report October 25 through 27
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Lusane, Eddie Lee (In Jail), 24, Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
- Liles, Martin Andrew (In Jail), 63, Criminal Trespass
- Miller, Jacob Mitchell (In Jail), 17, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Woods, Renita Lashaun (Bonded Out), 53, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Alonso, Orlando Luis (In Jail), 38, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Coley, Derrick Dexter (In Jail), 60, Probation Violation
- Crumbley, James Donnell (In Jail), 57, Driving while license suspended or revoked/City Probation
- Harvey, Michael D (In Jail), 46, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container
- Majors, Jeffery Lynn (Bonded Out), 61, Deposit Account Fraud (Bad Checks)
- Myers, De’Marqui Kyshon Tyriq (In Jail), 22, City Probation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/25
- U.S. Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 West at 4:31 a.m., traffic stop/expired registration
- 105 North Village Dr. at 4:43 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 111 Raymond Rd. at 5:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
- District Line Rd. at Havencrest Rd. at 7:31 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Lamar Rd. at MP 7 at 9:07 a.m., accident involving deer
- Hwy 19 and Honeysuckle Rd. at 12:53 p.m., traffic stop/running a stop sign
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 1:05 p.m., Identity Theft
- 115 Iris Dr. at 1:25 p.m., Domestic disturbance
- 193 E. Rock Hill Dr. at 2:53 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 1493 Hwy 19 South at 2:56 p.m., Accident Report
- 1256 Hwy 280 E at 3:09 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Sumter County Courthouse at 4:33 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- Hwy 280 East at 4:41 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Lamar Rd. and District Line Rd. at 4:46 p.m., Welfare Check
- U.S. Hwy 280 West and Carter St. at 3:40 a.m., Warning for tag light violation
- 319 Albany Annex at 3:45 a.m., Welfare Check
- 800 Southwestern Circle at 4:17 a.m., Parking violations
- 432 Morris Dr. at 4:36 a.m., Alarm Activation
10/26
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 8:03 a.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
- Huntington Rd. a half mile off of US Hwy 19 at 9:02 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 130 Mallard Lane at Sumter County Fairgrounds at 9:40 a.m., Information for officer
- 297 U.S. Hwy 19 South at 10:31 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 0 at 2:01 p.m., Identity Theft
- 0 at 4:19 p.m., Sexual Exploitation of Children
- Dead End of Rockwood Dr. at 5:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Brady Rd. at 6:25 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 371 Upper River Rd. at 7:13 a.m., 911 Hang Up
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Clayton, Kilah, 22, Theft By Shoplifting
- Reynolds, Anthony Eugene, 31, Disorderly Conduct
- Simmons, Nivea Toccora, 40, Disorderly Conduct
- Angry, Nozie Bell, 59, Inoculation Registration/Tagging of Animals
- Bateman, Leonardo Davinci, 39, Inoculation Registration-Tagging of Animals/Restraint of Dogs & Prohibition Against/Nuisances Prohibited
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/24
- East Lamar St. at Care Connect Pediatrics at 8:02 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
10/25
- Douglas Dr. at 9:27 a.m., Damage to Property
- N. Jackson St. at 10:51 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- South Lee St. and W. Church St. at 1:29 p.m., Damage to Property
- E. Lamar St. at 3:21 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- West Hill St. at 12:54 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Davenport St. at 11:32 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- W. Glessner St. at 5:10 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- Andrews Dr. at 6:21 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Brookdale Dr. at 8:10 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Tripp St. at K&K Convenient Store at 2:13 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
10/26
- 1207 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House at 2:16 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Mayo St. at Oglethorpe Ave. at 2:50 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Murphy Mill Rd. at Murphy Mill Apartments at 6:26 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at Scene of Accident
- 115 E. Lester St. at 11:31 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 286 Cartwright St. at 2:52 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 915 North Lee St. at Early Head Start at 3:11 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 513 W. Church St. at 3:55 p.m., Inoculation Registration/Tagging of Animals
- Americus at 5:18 pm., Miscellaneous Report
- South Lee St. at 6:02 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container
- 116 Town Creek Circle at 2:20 p.m., Inoculation Registration-Tagging of Animals/Restraint of Dogs & Prohibition Against/Nuisances Prohibited
- 119 S. Lee St. at APD at 10:52 p.m., City Probation
10/27
- E. Lester St. at 1st Montgomery St. at 12:20 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 311 Tripp St. at Spectrum at 12:43 a.m., Simple Battery/Reckless Conduct/Disorderly Conduct