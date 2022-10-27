Loes Rozing Honored as Student of Excellence at South Georgia Technical College

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Loes Rozing of Heiloo, Netherlands was recently honored as the overall Student of Excellence at South Georgia Technical College in Americus. Rozing is a Sports and Fitness Management student and a member of the Lady Jets basketball Team. Rozing was presented as a nominee by instructor and assistant men’s basketball coach Karim Mawuenyega.

“I’ve never seen Loes have a bad day,” Mawuenyega said of Rozing. “Loes is a tremendous leader. She has a 4.0 GPA in the classroom, and if you could have a GPA on the basketball court, she would have a 4.0 there as well.”

Rozing was pleased to receive the honor, stating, “I feel really honored to be in this position.” Referring to her instructors, she added, “I’m really thankful to have them in my life. They help me with my academic career as well as my sports career.”

Other students nominated by their instructors for the Student of Excellence honor were: April Beamon of Cuthbert, Accounting, nominated by Brenda Boone; Devin Daniels of Andersonville, Computer Information Systems, nominated by Veronda Cladd; and Crystal Bullard of Americus, Marketing Management, nominated by Mary Cross.

Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is chosen based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Rozing was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for her accomplishments. Additionally, her name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.

