SGTC Instructors Receive Training on Virtual Reality System

Published 12:39 pm Friday, October 28, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

SGTC instructors attend a training session on the college’s new virtual reality training system. Photo by SGTC

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently held a training session for instructors on the use of the college’s new virtual reality (VR) system. Those in attendance had the opportunity to experience the VR equipment and software first hand with guidance from a representative of Transfr, the company behind the program. SGTC will implement the system for both recruiting and instructional purposes.

As a recruitment tool, the VR system will allow prospective students to experience simulations of tasks they will encounter in various career paths and programs. By utilizing virtual reality, SGTC can let students get a feel for what to expect in a given field in a safe, convenient way. Students can use this virtual experience in their decision-making process as they choose a path to furthering their education.

Chad Brown, Ted Eschmann VR: SGTC Precision Machining and Manufacturing instructor Chad Brown (left) and Welding instructor Ted Eschmann get first-hand experience with the college’s new virtual reality system.
Photo by SGTC

SGTC also plans to implement the virtual reality system for current students as well. Instructors in certain programs at South Georgia Technical College will be trained to offer supplemental learning experiences to increase student success.

“The Transfr VR system is a powerful tool for career exploration and also can be used to complement the hands-on training already happening in our programs,” said South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers. “Students will be able practice skills and develop expertise in a virtual environment and then use what they learn to show mastery in a real work environment. The virtual reality platform provides one more tool in the South Georgia Tech toolbelt to help our students learn.”

South Georgia Technical College constantly seeks ways to enhance the value and quality of education students receive in all disciplines. The college currently offers over 200 programs leading to an associate degree, a diploma, or a technical certificate of credit. Registration for spring semester is November 8. Apply now online at www.southgatech.edu.

 

 

