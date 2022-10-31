Sumter Cycling presents monthly First Saturday Ride this Saturday, November 5 Published 1:21 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Cyclists are encouraged to join Sumter Cycling for its monthly First Saturday Ride this Saturday morning, November 5.

Riders will gather at the Gyro City Mediterranean Grill at 9 a.m. and can choose between a 17-mile ride, an 11-mile ride or a 3-5 mile ride. After the rides are completed, the riders will meet back at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy lunch at the Gyro City Mediterranean Grill, complements of Sumter Cycling.

In news related to Sumter Cycling, the organization just completed its “On the Move Challenge” which began on Friday, October 21 and concluded on Sunday, October 23. Participants could earn points by biking, walking or running in a friendly competition against individuals and workplace teams. Miles were logged on the organization’s website and winners were awarded prizes.

Bike to Work Day kicked off the weekend event, and many chose to ride a bicycle or walk to work, school, and other every-day destinations. Participants could stop by a morning table to connect with others, pick up safety equipment and educational materials, and enjoy free coffee, compliments of Sweet Georgia Bakery and Cafe.

The competition continued Saturday and Sunday, giving people a chance to extend their mileage. 14 local teams and 41 individuals competed for prizes and accolades, logging a total of over 1,030 miles!

Hudgins Consulting took the grand prize with second place going to The Fuller Center for Housing. Frank Hudgins was the individual winner, with Alwen Yeung coming in second and Donald Chase bringing in third place. Prizes included Downtown dollars and a gift basket from Wolf Creek Plantation. You can see the full scoreboard and how points were earned at https://www.sumtercycling.org/bike-to-work.

Active transportation, such as walking and cycling, improves health and well being, benefits the environment, is economical, helps people to connect in community, and brings great enjoyment. Sumter Cycling thanks all who supported and participated in this event!

The organization would also like to encourage those who have a bicycle they are no longer using to donate that bicycle to Sumter Cycling. The organization is collecting gently used bicycles to restore and distribute to community children and adults at Christmas. Those who would like to donate a bicycle can drop it off at the Fuller Center for Housing, which is located at 701 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Americus. Those who would like to donate must do so by Thursday, November 20.