Area Beat Report October 28 through November 1

Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Angry, Nathaniel (In Jail), 59, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Battle, Brittany Nicole (Released to other Jail), 32, Mandatory Education for children ages 6-15/Failure to Appear/Holding for Thomaston PD
  • Carson, Dasha Kemira (Bonded Out), 20, Speeding/Window Tint Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Davis, Calvin Terrell (In Jail), 52, Battery – Family Violence (1st offense)/Cruelty to Children in third degree
  • Franks, Gary Mack (In Jail), 38, Attempting to elude police officer/Reckless Conduct/Discharging Firearms on or near public highway or street/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • French, Elijah (In Jail), 33, City Probation
  • Glee, Markel Deshod (In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear
  • Jackson, Natasha Shantae-Martha (Time Served), 20, Weekender
  • Journey, Stacey (Bonded Out), 30, Failure to Appear/Theft By Taking/Burglary/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Influencing Witness/Terroristic threats and Acts
  • Lin, Hao (In Jail), 37, Simple Battery
  • Lockhart, Quatavius Tiyon (Bonded Out), 26, Tag Light Required/DUI-Alcohol
  • Mable, Jesse James (Bonded Out), 52, DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Porter, Mayia’ayo Bukola (Bonded Out), 26, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care
  • Roberts, Akevia Monae Deangelia (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation/Improper Parking
  • Anderson, Dollie Amanda (In Jail), 49, Theft By Shoplifting/Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Davis, Brandon Jarvoski (In Jail), 28, Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children-Deprivation of Necessary Substances
  • Dice, Kewyata Lasha (In Jail), 33, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Monts, Micheal Timothy (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/28

  • 190 Roy Circle at 12:34 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 116 Richmond Rd. at 8:31 a.m., Welfare Check
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 26 at 8:46 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 200 Industrial Blvd. at Sumter Middle School at 9:22 a.m., Simple Battery
  • 112 Foster St. at 9:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 20 at 9:39 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 636 State Hwy 49 South at 11:31 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 200 Roslyn Carter Trail at 1:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 128 Arch Helms Rd. at 3:35 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 4:17 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 173 Grover Dr. at 4:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • N. Oglethorpe St. at Rebel Rd. at 5:51 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 154 Pas Rd. at 8:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 30 West about Mile Post 6 at 9:11 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Croxton Crossing and Steel Bridge Rd. at 9:12 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 123 Lexington Circle at Lot 20 at 10:35 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 202 U.S. Hwy 19 South at McDonalds at 1:17 a.m., Information for Officer
  • 210B Loop Rd. at 2:27 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 819 RW Jones Rd. at 4:55 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Meadowbrook Subdivision Entrance at 6:11 a.m., Theft
  • US Hwy 280 W about W. Rock Hill Dr. at 4:04 a.m., Hit and Run

10/29

  • US Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 17 at 4:11 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for failure to dim headlights
  • Logan Store Road and Della Glass Road at 8:55 a.m., Accident Involving Deer903 • •903 SGTC Parkway at 10:09 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 200 block of GA Hwy 49 N at 10:16 a.m., Accident Report
  • 117 Quail Dr. at 11:36 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 110 Ohara Rd. at 12:51 p.m., Lost Property
  • 342 Shiloh Rd. at 3:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1082 Thomas Mill Rd. at 4:03 p.m., Business/House Check
  • 707 Southwestern Circle at 4:35 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • End of Buttercup Lane at 5:33 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1996 GA Hwy 30 W at Concord United Methodist Church at 7:28 p.m., Information for officer
  • 213 W. Church St. at Andersonville RV Park at 9:09 p.m., Shots Fired/Attempting to elude police officer/Reckless Conduct/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 155 Oak Turn Dr. at 10:44 p.m., Loud Music
  • 194 Railroad St. at 3:35 a.m., Suspicious Person

10/30

  • 194 Williams Rd. at 1:23 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • McMath Mill Rd. and Hwy 280 West at 7:02 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 4 at 7:58 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • District Line Rd. and Middle River Rd. at 1:48 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter ER at 7:46 p.m., Transport
  • Hwy 19 South and Albany Annex at 8:06 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Greystone Dr. about Sandstone Dr. at 8:29 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 180 Packing House Rd. at 9:06 p.m., Alarm Activation

10/31

  • 3667 US Hwy 280 East at 5:55 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • Peachtree Dr. at Laurel Circle at 11:53 a.m., Information for officer
  • Courthouse Sumter County Civil Division at 12:41 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 3014 Roney St. at 3:12 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at 3:31 p.m., Accident Report
  • Hwy 19 South at 3:48 p.m., Reckless Driving
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Old Anderson Rd. at 8:07 p.m., Tail light citation and speeding
  • US Hwy 19 N at Green Rd. at 8:29 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 625 GA Hwy 49 South at 8:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 321 Lacross Rd. at Lot 36 at 8:36 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 238 N. Spring Creek Rd. at 3:25 a.m., Mental Subject
  • Southerfield Rd. and Crisp Dr. at 3:28 a.m., Expired or no registration or title
  • 1029 Thomas Mill Rd. at 4:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1681 GA Hwy 19 South at 5:35 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 South at Lot K at 5:43 a.m., Theft

11/1

  • US Hwy 19 N at US Hwy 280 West at 4:42 a.m., Driver issued warning for speeding

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Denmark, Antonia, 40, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Ford, Kewanda, 21, Failure to Yield when entering roadway/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Galoway, Azhenia Leshell, 30, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
  • Jones, Victor Marquis, 39, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Lights Required
  • Walker, Arthur, 51, Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • Robinson, Shawn Eugene, Following too closely/Driving while license suspended or revoked

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/28

  • Crawford St. at Shop Rite at 12:03 a.m., Attempting to elude police officer/Reckless Conduct/Discharging Firearms on or near public highway or street/Failure to Maintain Lane/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Hit and Run
  • A Bessie Mays Circle at 12:30 a.m., Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree
  • Edgewood Dr. at 1:53 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Poplar St. at 2:50 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • Tom Hall Circle at 2:54 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • B Barbara Battle Way at 3:05 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Carter St. at Rucker St. at 4:29 a.m., Damage to Property
  • North MLK Blvd. at 3:52 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • A Murphy Mill Rd. at 5:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • A Murphy Mill Rd. at 8:20 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • Lawson Rd. at US 19 South at 10:52 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Taylor St. at Barlow St. t 1:21 p.m., Following too closely/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Hwy 19 N at Patton Dr. at 2:14 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • W. Lester St. at 2:59 p.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
  • Felder St. at 5:39 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Winn St. at 3:11 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • E. Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 9:43 p.m., Adult Seatbelt Violation/City Probation
  • Mary Blount Dr. at 10:25 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • East Forsyth at Crawford St. at 10:02 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Cherokee St. at 10:44 p.m., Domestic Dispute

10/29

  • Southerfield Rd. at Discount Tobacco Store at 9:59 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City/Reckless Conduct
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 6:43 a.m., Suspicious Incident/possible intoxicated driver
  • Crawford St. at Maruti Gas Station at 4:34 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • East Forsyth St. at Crawford St. at 5:44 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House at 6:08 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Douglas Circle at 9:51 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • North Hampton St. at 3:47 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Patterson St. at 3:27 p.m., Recovering Property-Not stolen
  • E. Lamar St. at 6:25 p.m., Financial Transaction-Card Fraud
  • E. Forsyth St. at Crawford St. at 7:59 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/No Break Lights or working turn signals
  • Magnolia St. at 8:54 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle

10/30

  • North Lee St. at E. Forsyth St. at 12:44 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Lights Required
  • Sharon Dr. at 12:34 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Albert Avenue at 1:08 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Patterson St. at Davis Dr. at 3:16 a.m., Failure to Yield when entering roadway/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • US Hwy 280 at 1:44 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
  • Jackson Ave. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 1:58 p.m., Simple Battery
  • Brookdale Dr. at 12:04 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Forrest St. Apt. A at 5:17 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Cherokee St. at 5:31 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Bozeman Circle at 4:56 a.m., Custody Dispute
  • Poplar St. at 6:36 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • W. Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel at 7:02 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Bozeman Circle at 3:49 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Ridge St. at 7:30 p.m., Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass
  • Rucker St. at Reddick Dr. at 9:09 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Simmons Dr. at 5:54 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

10/31

  • 212 Mitchell St. at 12:23 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 85B Dixon Dr. at 12:37 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:23 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
  • 206 Knollwood Dr. at 1:53 p.m., Harassing Communications
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:35 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Hwy 30 and Hwy 19 North at 4:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:21 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Felder St. at Furlow St. at 9:55 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 442 Oak St. at 9:22 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 93A Bozeman Circle at 10:15 p.m., Simple Battery
  • 100 Block of Bozeman Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 12:35 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 929 Ridge St. at 12:28 a.m., Battery – 1st offense/Cruelty to Children in first degree – Malice
  • 915 Davenport St. at 12:15 a.m., Suspicious Incident

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

