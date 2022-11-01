Area Beat Report October 28 through November 1
Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Nathaniel (In Jail), 59, Theft By Shoplifting
- Battle, Brittany Nicole (Released to other Jail), 32, Mandatory Education for children ages 6-15/Failure to Appear/Holding for Thomaston PD
- Carson, Dasha Kemira (Bonded Out), 20, Speeding/Window Tint Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Davis, Calvin Terrell (In Jail), 52, Battery – Family Violence (1st offense)/Cruelty to Children in third degree
- Franks, Gary Mack (In Jail), 38, Attempting to elude police officer/Reckless Conduct/Discharging Firearms on or near public highway or street/Failure to Maintain Lane
- French, Elijah (In Jail), 33, City Probation
- Glee, Markel Deshod (In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear
- Jackson, Natasha Shantae-Martha (Time Served), 20, Weekender
- Journey, Stacey (Bonded Out), 30, Failure to Appear/Theft By Taking/Burglary/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Influencing Witness/Terroristic threats and Acts
- Lin, Hao (In Jail), 37, Simple Battery
- Lockhart, Quatavius Tiyon (Bonded Out), 26, Tag Light Required/DUI-Alcohol
- Mable, Jesse James (Bonded Out), 52, DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Porter, Mayia’ayo Bukola (Bonded Out), 26, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care
- Roberts, Akevia Monae Deangelia (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation/Improper Parking
- Anderson, Dollie Amanda (In Jail), 49, Theft By Shoplifting/Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Davis, Brandon Jarvoski (In Jail), 28, Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children-Deprivation of Necessary Substances
- Dice, Kewyata Lasha (In Jail), 33, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Monts, Micheal Timothy (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/28
- 190 Roy Circle at 12:34 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 116 Richmond Rd. at 8:31 a.m., Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 26 at 8:46 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 200 Industrial Blvd. at Sumter Middle School at 9:22 a.m., Simple Battery
- 112 Foster St. at 9:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 20 at 9:39 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 636 State Hwy 49 South at 11:31 a.m., Damage to Property
- 200 Roslyn Carter Trail at 1:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 128 Arch Helms Rd. at 3:35 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Sumter County Courthouse at 4:17 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 173 Grover Dr. at 4:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
- N. Oglethorpe St. at Rebel Rd. at 5:51 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 154 Pas Rd. at 8:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 West about Mile Post 6 at 9:11 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Croxton Crossing and Steel Bridge Rd. at 9:12 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 123 Lexington Circle at Lot 20 at 10:35 p.m., Civil Matter
- 202 U.S. Hwy 19 South at McDonalds at 1:17 a.m., Information for Officer
- 210B Loop Rd. at 2:27 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 819 RW Jones Rd. at 4:55 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Meadowbrook Subdivision Entrance at 6:11 a.m., Theft
- US Hwy 280 W about W. Rock Hill Dr. at 4:04 a.m., Hit and Run
10/29
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 17 at 4:11 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for failure to dim headlights
- Logan Store Road and Della Glass Road at 8:55 a.m., Accident Involving Deer903 • •903 SGTC Parkway at 10:09 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 200 block of GA Hwy 49 N at 10:16 a.m., Accident Report
- 117 Quail Dr. at 11:36 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 110 Ohara Rd. at 12:51 p.m., Lost Property
- 342 Shiloh Rd. at 3:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1082 Thomas Mill Rd. at 4:03 p.m., Business/House Check
- 707 Southwestern Circle at 4:35 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- End of Buttercup Lane at 5:33 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1996 GA Hwy 30 W at Concord United Methodist Church at 7:28 p.m., Information for officer
- 213 W. Church St. at Andersonville RV Park at 9:09 p.m., Shots Fired/Attempting to elude police officer/Reckless Conduct/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 155 Oak Turn Dr. at 10:44 p.m., Loud Music
- 194 Railroad St. at 3:35 a.m., Suspicious Person
10/30
- 194 Williams Rd. at 1:23 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- McMath Mill Rd. and Hwy 280 West at 7:02 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Lamar Rd. at MP 4 at 7:58 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- District Line Rd. and Middle River Rd. at 1:48 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter ER at 7:46 p.m., Transport
- Hwy 19 South and Albany Annex at 8:06 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- Greystone Dr. about Sandstone Dr. at 8:29 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 180 Packing House Rd. at 9:06 p.m., Alarm Activation
10/31
- 3667 US Hwy 280 East at 5:55 a.m., Assist Motorist
- Peachtree Dr. at Laurel Circle at 11:53 a.m., Information for officer
- Courthouse Sumter County Civil Division at 12:41 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 3014 Roney St. at 3:12 p.m., Damage to Property
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 3:31 p.m., Accident Report
- Hwy 19 South at 3:48 p.m., Reckless Driving
- South GA Tech Parkway at Old Anderson Rd. at 8:07 p.m., Tail light citation and speeding
- US Hwy 19 N at Green Rd. at 8:29 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 625 GA Hwy 49 South at 8:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 321 Lacross Rd. at Lot 36 at 8:36 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 238 N. Spring Creek Rd. at 3:25 a.m., Mental Subject
- Southerfield Rd. and Crisp Dr. at 3:28 a.m., Expired or no registration or title
- 1029 Thomas Mill Rd. at 4:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1681 GA Hwy 19 South at 5:35 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 247 GA Hwy 49 South at Lot K at 5:43 a.m., Theft
11/1
- US Hwy 19 N at US Hwy 280 West at 4:42 a.m., Driver issued warning for speeding
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Denmark, Antonia, 40, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Ford, Kewanda, 21, Failure to Yield when entering roadway/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Galoway, Azhenia Leshell, 30, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- Jones, Victor Marquis, 39, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Lights Required
- Walker, Arthur, 51, Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Robinson, Shawn Eugene, Following too closely/Driving while license suspended or revoked
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/28
- Crawford St. at Shop Rite at 12:03 a.m., Attempting to elude police officer/Reckless Conduct/Discharging Firearms on or near public highway or street/Failure to Maintain Lane/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Hit and Run
- A Bessie Mays Circle at 12:30 a.m., Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree
- Edgewood Dr. at 1:53 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- Poplar St. at 2:50 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- Tom Hall Circle at 2:54 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- B Barbara Battle Way at 3:05 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Carter St. at Rucker St. at 4:29 a.m., Damage to Property
- North MLK Blvd. at 3:52 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- A Murphy Mill Rd. at 5:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- A Murphy Mill Rd. at 8:20 a.m., Warrant Executed
- Lawson Rd. at US 19 South at 10:52 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Taylor St. at Barlow St. t 1:21 p.m., Following too closely/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Hwy 19 N at Patton Dr. at 2:14 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- W. Lester St. at 2:59 p.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
- Felder St. at 5:39 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Winn St. at 3:11 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- E. Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 9:43 p.m., Adult Seatbelt Violation/City Probation
- Mary Blount Dr. at 10:25 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- East Forsyth at Crawford St. at 10:02 p.m., Damage to Property
- Cherokee St. at 10:44 p.m., Domestic Dispute
10/29
- Southerfield Rd. at Discount Tobacco Store at 9:59 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City/Reckless Conduct
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 6:43 a.m., Suspicious Incident/possible intoxicated driver
- Crawford St. at Maruti Gas Station at 4:34 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- East Forsyth St. at Crawford St. at 5:44 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care/Failure to Maintain Lane
- S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House at 6:08 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Douglas Circle at 9:51 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- North Hampton St. at 3:47 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Patterson St. at 3:27 p.m., Recovering Property-Not stolen
- E. Lamar St. at 6:25 p.m., Financial Transaction-Card Fraud
- E. Forsyth St. at Crawford St. at 7:59 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/No Break Lights or working turn signals
- Magnolia St. at 8:54 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
10/30
- North Lee St. at E. Forsyth St. at 12:44 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Lights Required
- Sharon Dr. at 12:34 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Albert Avenue at 1:08 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Patterson St. at Davis Dr. at 3:16 a.m., Failure to Yield when entering roadway/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- US Hwy 280 at 1:44 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
- Jackson Ave. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 1:58 p.m., Simple Battery
- Brookdale Dr. at 12:04 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Forrest St. Apt. A at 5:17 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Cherokee St. at 5:31 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Bozeman Circle at 4:56 a.m., Custody Dispute
- Poplar St. at 6:36 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- W. Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel at 7:02 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Bozeman Circle at 3:49 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- Ridge St. at 7:30 p.m., Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass
- Rucker St. at Reddick Dr. at 9:09 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Simmons Dr. at 5:54 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
10/31
- 212 Mitchell St. at 12:23 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 85B Dixon Dr. at 12:37 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:23 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- 206 Knollwood Dr. at 1:53 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:35 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Hwy 30 and Hwy 19 North at 4:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:21 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- Felder St. at Furlow St. at 9:55 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 442 Oak St. at 9:22 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 93A Bozeman Circle at 10:15 p.m., Simple Battery
- 100 Block of Bozeman Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 12:35 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 929 Ridge St. at 12:28 a.m., Battery – 1st offense/Cruelty to Children in first degree – Malice
- 915 Davenport St. at 12:15 a.m., Suspicious Incident