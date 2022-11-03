Area Beat Report November 2
Published 1:34 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Campbell, Robert Montel (Bonded Out), 30, Disorderly Conduct/Reckless Conduct/Simple Assault
- McCoy, James Arthur (In Jail), 29, Probation Violation
- Thomas, Connie Marie (Bonded Out), 54, Theft By Deception – Felony
- Thompson, Alexis Nicole (Sentenced), 35, Serve 15 days
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/2
- GA Hwy 49 N at MP 19 at 1:10 p.m., Speeding
- 148 Santa Rosa Dr. at 2:52 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 272 Howard Johnson Rd. at 3:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 East near Brickyard Rd. at 7:18 p.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 19 N about Rucker St. at 7:44 p.m., Verbal warning for headlight requirement
- 1007 US Hwy 19 South at Unit F at 9:23 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- GA Hwy 19 at Little Bear Branch Rd. at 9:24 p.m., Suspicious Person
11/3
- 177 South Bailey Avenue at 6:19 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Leverette, Jaquan Desmond, 26, Contempt of Court
- Robinson, Nia Vinita, 29, Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media incident Reports
11/1
- Tom Gailey Plaza at 1:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Starlight Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 1:10 a.m., Suspicious Incident
11/2
- Bozeman Circle at 3:23 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Tom Gailey Plaza at 3:38 a.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
- S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 11:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- S. Lee St. at 12:40 p.m., Forgery – 3rd Dgree
- Brookdale Dr. at 3:57 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Academy St. at 4:35 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Barnum Dr. at 4:36 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Horton Dr. at 4:46 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
- Hosanna Circle at 5:19 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- E. Hill St. at Elm Avenue at 8:31 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign at RR Xing/Driving while license suspended or revoked