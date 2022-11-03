Area Beat Report November 2

Published 1:34 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Campbell, Robert Montel (Bonded Out), 30, Disorderly Conduct/Reckless Conduct/Simple Assault
  • McCoy, James Arthur (In Jail), 29, Probation Violation
  • Thomas, Connie Marie (Bonded Out), 54, Theft By Deception – Felony
  • Thompson, Alexis Nicole (Sentenced), 35, Serve 15 days

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/2

  • GA Hwy 49 N at MP 19 at 1:10 p.m., Speeding
  • 148 Santa Rosa Dr. at 2:52 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 272 Howard Johnson Rd. at 3:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 East near Brickyard Rd. at 7:18 p.m., Information for officer
  • US Hwy 19 N about Rucker St. at 7:44 p.m., Verbal warning for headlight requirement
  • 1007 US Hwy 19 South at Unit F at 9:23 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • GA Hwy 19 at Little Bear Branch Rd. at 9:24 p.m., Suspicious Person

11/3

  • 177 South Bailey Avenue at 6:19 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Leverette, Jaquan Desmond, 26, Contempt of Court
  • Robinson, Nia Vinita, 29, Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media incident Reports

11/1

  • Tom Gailey Plaza at 1:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Starlight Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 1:10 a.m., Suspicious Incident

11/2

  • Bozeman Circle at 3:23 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Tom Gailey Plaza at 3:38 a.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 11:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • S. Lee St. at 12:40 p.m., Forgery – 3rd Dgree
  • Brookdale Dr. at 3:57 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Academy St. at 4:35 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Barnum Dr. at 4:36 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Horton Dr. at 4:46 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • Hosanna Circle at 5:19 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • E. Hill St. at Elm Avenue at 8:31 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign at RR Xing/Driving while license suspended or revoked

