Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Auxiliary presents “Pecans for a Cause” Fundraiser today until 4 p.m. Published 2:00 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be hosting its Pecans for a Cause Fundraiser today in the PSMC Wellness & Education Center until 4 p.m. this afternoon.