SGTC Adult Education provides math tutoring for GED test Published 1:48 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Adult Education department is sponsoring FREE “Math Smash Down” sessions for individuals who have successfully completed three of the four sessions of the GED or General Equivalency Diploma tests.

The SGTC Adult Education department will be hosting the sessions on November 7th, 8th, and 9th from 8 a.m. to 12 noon in the SGTC Energy and Transportation Building on the Americus campus. A special GED Testing session will be available on November 10th and the SGTC Foundation is assisting the GED test takers with the cost of that exams.

“This is a great opportunity for students who have successfully completed three parts of the GED exam to come back and get some extra help on the final test,” said South Georgia Technical College Dean of Adult Education Lillie Ann Winn. “Most of the time math is the hardest portion of the exam. We have 22 students what have completed every part of the test but math, so we are hoping that this ‘Math Smash Down’ session will help them finish up what they started.”

For more information or to register to participate in the FREE Math Smash Down sessions contact the Adult Education Department at 229-931-2565 or email ljordan@southgatech.edu to register.