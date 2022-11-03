Sumter Cycling presents Virtual Georgia Bike Walk Live Summit on Friday, November 4 Published 3:57 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

AMERICUS – The virtual Georgia Bike Walk Live Summit is this Friday, November 4, with mobile workshops in select areas on Saturday, November 5. Registration is free, with memberships and donations to Georgia Bikes encouraged. This a great way to learn about ways to improve bicycle pedestrian activity and infrastructure in the community.

Those who are interested in participating can register at: https://sumtercycling.us15.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a20e68564f91a728ad7f476fa&id=a7ac3cb365&e=8ddbfdac80.

Sumter Cycling would also like to invite cyclists to join them for a bike ride and lunch on Saturday, November 5. It’s Sumter Cycling’s First Saturday Ride and riders can meet at the Gyro City Mediterranean Grill at 10 a.m. for a 17-mile ride or at 11 a.m. for a three to five mile neighborhood ride.

Once the rides are completed, all riders will meet back at the Gyro City Mediterranean Grill at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy lunch at the restaurant, compliments of Sumter Cycling.

The organization would also like to remind those who have bicycles they are no longer using to donate them to Sumter Cycling so that they can be restored and distributed to community children (or adults) at Christmas. The bikes can be dropped off at the Fuller Center for Housing, 701 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Americus GA 31719 by November 20.