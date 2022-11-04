Area Beat Report November 3

Published 6:50 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Mann, Shanita Shantae (In Jail), 33, Failure to Appear/Child Seat Belt Violation/Failure to obey stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/City Probation
  • Powell, Cherish Nicole (In Jail), 26, Burglary – Burglary – 1st Degree
  • Rue, Allan Wright (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation
  • Twenty, Terenzo Keron (In Jail), 31, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/3

  • 177 South Bailey Ave. at 6:19 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 3 at 8:13 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • Meadowwood Subdivision at 9:51 a.m., Theft
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 10:39 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Cosmotology Building at 2 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 105 Easy St. at 2:30 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 354 Shiloh Rd. at 2:41 p.m., Animal Case
  • 122 Southland Rd. at Lot O at 4:59 p.m., Information for officer
  • 180 Briarwood Circle at 8:34 p.m., Information for officer
  • 1149 GA Hwy 19 South at 9:29 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 24 at 10:16 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 3051 GA Hwy 195 North at 11:48 p.m., Person Dead

11/4

  • 107 Starling Dr. at 4:14 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 700 Block of Tallent Store Rd. at 7:05 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

More community

Sumter Cycling presents Virtual Georgia Bike Walk Live Summit on Friday, November 4

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Auxiliary presents “Pecans for a Cause” Fundraiser today until 4 p.m.

Area Beat Report November 2

Area Beat Report November 1 and 2

Print Article