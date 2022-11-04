Area Beat Report November 3
Published 6:50 pm Friday, November 4, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Mann, Shanita Shantae (In Jail), 33, Failure to Appear/Child Seat Belt Violation/Failure to obey stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/City Probation
- Powell, Cherish Nicole (In Jail), 26, Burglary – Burglary – 1st Degree
- Rue, Allan Wright (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation
- Twenty, Terenzo Keron (In Jail), 31, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/3
- 177 South Bailey Ave. at 6:19 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 3 at 8:13 a.m., Warning for speeding
- Meadowwood Subdivision at 9:51 a.m., Theft
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 10:39 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Cosmotology Building at 2 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 105 Easy St. at 2:30 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 354 Shiloh Rd. at 2:41 p.m., Animal Case
- 122 Southland Rd. at Lot O at 4:59 p.m., Information for officer
- 180 Briarwood Circle at 8:34 p.m., Information for officer
- 1149 GA Hwy 19 South at 9:29 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 24 at 10:16 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 3051 GA Hwy 195 North at 11:48 p.m., Person Dead
11/4
- 107 Starling Dr. at 4:14 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 700 Block of Tallent Store Rd. at 7:05 a.m., Accident Involving Deer