Ava Jones and Kayla Langley named Preseason All-PBC Published 1:41 am Friday, November 4, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior guard Ava Jones and junior forward Kayla Langley were named to the 2022-23 Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball preseason All-Conference team. The five-player team was announced this afternoon by the league office. Jones and Langley are the first two Georgia Southwestern women’s basketball players to earn the honor.

Jones, a native of Carencro, La., led the Lady Hurricanes in scoring last season with 15.3 points per game, which ranked fourth in the Peach Belt. She led the team in assists with 2.7 per game. Jones was named All-Conference First Team and was selected to the five-player 2022 Southeast Region All-Tournament team following the Lady Hurricanes’ first appearance in the NCAA National Tournament.

Langley, a Spring Hill, Fla. native, led the Lady Hurricanes in rebounding with 5.8 per game and averaged 11.3 points per contest last season. She scored 20 or more points five times and posted five double-doubles. Langley was a Second Team All-PBC selection.