Lucille Bruner Garrison: October 28, 2022 Published 9:23 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Lucile Bruner Garrison, 92, of Columbus, GA, formerly of Albany and Americus, GA, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. Memorial services will be conducted Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Aubrey Abbott will officiate. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beamon Bruner and Mary Ragland Bruner, her husband, Eugene F. Garrison and siblings, Mary Ragan, Robert Bruner, Ralph Bruner, Helen Lush Tanner, Edward Bruner, Henry Bruner, Thomas Bruner, Beamon Bruner and Dirlie Bruner. Survivors include her sons, Eugene “Kim” Garrison, Jr. (Kathi), Aloha, OR, James “Jimmy” Garrison (Edna), Happy Valley, OR, Chris Garrison (Brenda), Columbus, GA, Mark Garrison, Albany, GA, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Lucile Bruner Garrison to Magnolia Manor 2040 Warm Springs Rd., Columbus, GA, 31904. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews’ website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.