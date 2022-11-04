SGTC participates in National Violence Awareness Month activities Published 4:29 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – “Love does not hurt – end the violence now,” was the message spread for the National Domestic Violence Awareness month activities at South Georgia Technical College which included a wear purple push to join the movement and bring awareness on Thursday, October 27th.

Faculty, staff and students were encouraged to wear purple on Thursday, October 27th and also to gather in the SGTC Odom Center on the first floor to get a support armband and sign the pledge to help stop domestic violence now.

SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Josh Curtin organized the event and also passed out pamphlets identifying traits of domestic violence and where to find safety and support resources.

