SGTC waiving application fee in November Published 12:48 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is providing application fee waivers for students who apply during the month of November. November is “Apply to College Month” and students who apply during “No Fee November” can have the $25 application fee waived.

SGTC will be hosting in-person registration for Spring Semester on Tuesday, November 8th at 9:30 a.m., 1:30, and 5 p.m. on the Americus campus in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center and at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the Crisp County Center campus.

Students interested in applying to South Georgia Technical College can visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu and complete an application online at apply now. At the end, check the discount fee box and provide the NOV2022 code to receive the application fee waiver.

South Georgia Technical College provides individuals with over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs to choose from. SGTC also offers students the “Complete College Experience” with on-campus housing, nationally ranked academic programs, student activities, and intercollegiate athletics.

For more information visit www.southgatech.edu or contact the SGTC Admissions Director Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2299 in Americus or Katrice Taylor, Admissions Coordinator at ktaylor@southgatech.edu or 229-271-4051 at the Crisp County Center campus.