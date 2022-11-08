IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER Published 9:41 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Elevated Fluoride Levels Detected in AMERICUS

The City of Americus collected water samples from Americus’ water treatment plants in mid-September 2022 for fluoride analysis by the State of Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD). The State’s test results indicated a level of fluoride in the water of 12 milligrams per liter (mg/L) at Water Treatment Plant

#2, which is over the maximum level designated by regulations. We are issuing this public notice about the fluoride results per regulatory requirements, and out of an abundance of caution for our water customers.

The health and safety of our residents is our primary concern, and we want water users to understand the following:

Jacobs and the City of Americus monitor water treatment processes closely, and we keep detailed records of daily fluoride levels.

Our records indicate that fluoride levels are well within regulatory standards. The daily average fluoride level of 0.75 mg/L was measured at Americus in September, on the same day that the Georgia EPD results came back above regulation for fluoride. Our results were more than 82 percent below the maximum contamination level allowed by regulations.

An additional compliance check sample was recollected on October 26 th , for the GA EPD lab and the result was 0.92 mg/L. Our internal check sample on October 26 th had a result of 0.86 mg/L.

The unusually high fluoride level in the State’s results is concerning, but we are confident that our operations and recordkeeping for water treatment have kept fluoride within safe and compliant levels.

*This is an alert about your drinking water and a cosmetic dental problem that might affect children under nine years of age. At low levels, fluoride can help prevent cavities, but children drinking water containing more than 2 milligrams per liter (mg/l) of fluoride may develop cosmetic discoloration of their permanent teeth (dental fluorosis). The drinking water provided by your community water system City of Americus has a fluoride concentration of 12.0 mg/L. See the explanation above for your understanding.

Dental fluorosis in its moderate or severe forms, may result in a brown staining and or pitting of the permanent teeth. This problem occurs only in developing teeth, before they erupt from the gums. Children under nine should be provided with alternative sources of drinking water or water that has been treated to remove the fluoride to avoid the possibility of staining and pitting of their permanent teeth. You may also want to contact your dentist about proper use by young children of fluoride-containing products. Older children and adults may safely drink the water.

Drinking water containing more than 4 mg/l of fluoride (the US Environmental Protection Agency’s drinking water standard) can increase your risk of developing bone disease. Your drinking water does not contain more than 4 mg/l of fluoride, but we’re required to notify you when we discover that the fluoride levels in your drinking water exceed 2 mg/l because of this cosmetic dental problem.

For more information, please call Public Works of AMERICUS at 229-924-4411 Ext 3 Some home water treatment units are also available to remove fluoride from drinking water. To learn more about available home water treatment units, you may call NSF International at 1-877-8-NSF-HELP.*

*Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.*

This notice is being sent to you by AMERICUS.

State Water System ID#: 2610000.

Date distributed: 11/09/2022