Kathleen Grace: November 3, 2022 Published 12:04 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Kathleen Grace, 73, of Tifton, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Legacy

Village Assisted Living Center of Tifton.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 7, 2022 at Milan City

Cemetery with Dr. Bryan Myers officiating.

Kathy was born October 4, 1949 in Sumter County to the late Oris Jackson Grace and

Harriett Cravey Grace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her

brother, Patrick Grace who died November 7, 1997.

Kathy worked at Magnolia Manor and Georgia Southwestern before starting her teaching

career at Plains High School, then spent the rest of her career at Lee County High School

where she retired in 2005. Kathy taught Freshman English and was loved by students and

fellow teachers alike. For several years she was very active in the Sumter County Retired

Educators’ Association. Joan Cordell, one of Kathy’s former teachers, recruited Kathy to

join SCREA. Kathy always said, “Whatever Mrs. Cordell asked her to do, she did it.”

Kathy was a member of Central Baptist Church where she was active in the Sivertones

Choir; the Precepts Bible Study, and a Women on Mission Group called PAWS, which

stands for Praying and Walking Sisters.

After retirement, she got her first dog named Sweetums, followed by her last two dogs,

Cole and Double Trouble. She dearly loved all three.

She enjoyed traveling with her best friends Arleeta Henry and Cindy Schaeffner. Elaine

Ruckel and her daughters, Laura and Amanda, are special, long-time friends.

Kathy is survived by her brother, Mike Grace of Tifton; her niece, Mimi and Kirk Baldree

of Lenox; her nephew, Michael and Lanette Grace of Eustis, Florida and her great niece,

Ava Baldree.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Legacy Village and Regency Southern Care

Hospice for all their tender loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 143 Hwy 319

S, Moultrie, Ga. 31768.

Albritton Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the online

guest register at www.albrittonfuneral.com