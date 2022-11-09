Area Beat Report November 4 through November 9 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Banks, Dominique Antonio (Bonded Out), 34, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- Gaston, Denarius Otyveon (In Jail), 22, Battery – Family Violence
- Harvey, Amon Ke’Vone (In Jail), 19, Failure to Appear
- Hayes, Tritt Douglas (In Jail), 30, Sexually explicit conduct of a minor
- Ladd, Ray Mon’Te (Bonded Out), 23, Expired or no registration or title/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey stop sign/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Owens, Lee (Rebooked), 42, Aggravated Assault/Aggravated Battery
- Pride, Ashton Juanye (Bonded Out), 18, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Disorderly Conduct
- Rue, Allan Wright (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
- Shiver, William Chad (Released to another jail), 45, Criminal Trespass
- Tomlinson, George Robert (In Jail), 88, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Jones, Teresa Lynn (In Jail), 59, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- McLeod, Marcus Tyrese (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 43, Criminal Trespass
- Wrenn, Connie Sue (In Jail), 68, Criminal Trespass
- Hamilton, Denorris (In Jail), 28, Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Improper passing in passing zone/Speeding
- Holmes, Mary Elizabeth (In Jail), 25, Unlawful conduct during 911 call/annoyance or harassment of 911 officer/Failure to Appear
- Jordan, Jacob Brent (In Jail), 23, Simple Battery/Family Violence
- Laster, Brittany Renee (Bonded Out), 29, Failure to Appear
- Maddox, Connie Jean (In Jail), 58, Probation Violation
- Pride, Ja’Kierra Ni’Shai (Bonded Out), 17, Affray (Fighting)
- Reynolds, Brianna Marnishay (Fine Paid), 31, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/4
- 107 Starling Dr. at 4:14 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 700 block of Tallent Store Road at 7:05 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 945 Hwy 19 South at 8:50 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 415 N. Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 9:49 a.m., Pickup/Transport prisoner
- 915 North Lee St. at Fresh Start at 10:36 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 160 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 1:42 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 1563 Middle River Road at 8:10 a.m., Welfare Check
- 134 Cartwright Rd. at 5:47 a.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 20 at 5:51 a.m., Traffic Stop
- US Hwy 280 W and GA Hwy 49 South at 5:55 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Southwestern Estates at 5:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
11/5
- 126 Honeysuckle Hollow at 7:44 a.m., Welfare Check
- 104 Southwestern Circle at 4:50 p.m., Damage to Property
- GA Hwy 27 E. at District Line Rd. at 5:37 p.m., Loud Music
- 2186 Hooks Mill Rd. at 5:52 a.m., Accident Report
- 403 Hwy 45 North at Lebanon Baptist Church at 12:52 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 1010 South MLK at 12:58 p.m., Damage to Property
- 205 16th Green St. Apt. B at 2:02 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- 132 Bumphead Rd. at Alen Chapel Church at 1:48 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 285 McMath Mill Rd. at 2:36 p.m., Accident Report
- 2071 Hooks Mill Rd. at 11:19 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 258 Pheasant Dr. at 4:22 a.m., Damage to Property
- 126 Pecan Terrace at 4:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Prince St. at Forsyth St. at 4:34 a.m., Knowingly driving motorcycle on suspended registration
- US Hwy 19 at Magnolia St. at 5:28 a.m., Break light/turn signal violation/tag light required
- GA Hwy 30 West at MM 3 at 5:34 a.m., Driving issued warning for traffic stop sign and tag light
11/6
- Hwy 280 East at 11:36 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 12:32 a.m., Traffic Stop
- McMath Mill Rd. and Hwy 280 West at 1 a.m., Traffic Accident
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 1:04 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 25 at 4:13 a.m., Traffic Stop/Move Over Law
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:19 a.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 25 at 4:26 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- E. Lamar St. at Hwy 40 East at 4:53 a.m., Reckless Driving
- 903 SGTC Parkway at Sumter County High School at 4:57 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Southerfield Rd. at SGTC Parkway at 2:53 p.m., Accident Report
- 342 Shallow Rd. at 7:49 a.m., Animal Complaint
11/7
- 1210 Lamar Rd. at 8:15 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 342 Shiloh Rd. at 10:21 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Sumter County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Sumter County Courthouse at 3:40 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- GA Hwy 30 W at Magnolia Ct. at 7:26 p.m., Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Improper passing in passing zone/Speeding
- MLK at Super Shop at 11:57 p.m., tag light violation
- US Hwy 19 N at Park Row at 12:20 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for failing to maintain lane
- US Hwy 280 E at GA Hwy 27 E at 12:23 a.m., Warnings for seat belt and tag violations
- GA Hwy 377 at West Forsyth St. at 12:25 a.m., warnings for headlight and tail light violations
- Mount Hope Church on Brickyard Rd. at 5:50 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 357 Middle River Rd. at 6:58 a.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
11/8
- 107 Starling Dr. at 7:55 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Dan Reeves Rd. at Reid Brothers Irrigation at 3:50 p.m., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 49 N at E. Ellaville St. at 11:16 p.m., Accident Report
- 778 GA Hwy 49 South at 11:47 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 227 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store at 11:55 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 South at MM 20 at 12:04 a.m., Driver issued warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 12:07 a.m., Speeding
- Hooks Mill Rd. and Head Road at 3:54 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
11/9
- 740 GA Hwy 27 East at 4:38 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 243 Phil Jones Sr. Rd. at 7:04 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Mann, Shanita, 33, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving without license on person/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Twenty, Terenzo Keron, 31, Simple Battery – Family Violence/Obstructing law enforcement officers – Misdemeanor
- Stafford, Tony Lee, 54, Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Tag Registration requirements/Tags altered or improperly transferred
- Dunning, Kentravious Dontrell, 18, Possession of Marijuana – Misdemeanor
- Garcia, Minerva Hernandez, 69, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Jones, Tylah, 20, Disorderly Conduct
- Lamar, Dazzell Juante, 40, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- McCoy, Jancinta Tyisha, 27, Disorderly Conduct
- McCoy, Temira, 21, Disorderly Conduct/Reckless Conduct
- Sparks, Marice Bernard, 45, DUI-Alcohol/Impeding the free flow of traffic
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/3
- North Jackson St. at 10:41 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving without license on person/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Smith St. at 10:50 a.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- Howard St. at 5:59 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence/Obstructing law enforcement officers – Misdemeanor
- Lorraine Ave. at 7:07 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- McMath Mill Rd. at 7:35 p.m., Amphetamine Possession/Crossing state /County lines with drugs
- Crawford St. at 8:49 p.m., Damage to Property
11/4
- B Horton Dr. at 10:42 a.m., Cruelty to Children – 2nd Degree
- North MLK at 1:11 a.m., Probation Violation/Traffic Stop
- A6 Davenport St. at 11:08 a.m., City Probation
- Highway 19 N at Rucker St. at 10 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Ashby St. at 11:38 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Valley Dr. at 1:01 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- W Forsyth St. at Shell gas station at 1:14 p.m., Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Financial transaction/card fraud
- C. Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 10:09 a.m., Battery/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
- Felder St. at 3:43 p.m., Civil Matter
- Hwy 3 and Parkview Place at McGarrah St. at 4:16 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- C Lonnie Lane at 8:46 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Bozeman Circle at 1:13 p.m., Simple Assault
- E. Forsyth St. at Maruti’s Package Store at 1:56 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
11/5
- Wildwood Circle at 2:39 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drugs
- Brinson St. Apt. A at 4:23 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Park Row at 4:04 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- Oak St. at 5:43 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- Davenport St. at 9:06 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Impeding the free flow of traffic
- McGarrah St. at MLK Jr. Blvd. at 1:29 a.m., Expired or no registration or title/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey stop sign/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to Maintain Lane
- W. Church St. at 1:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- A. Harris St. at 1:29 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- GSW Dr. at GSW University at 4:20 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Adderton St. at Dollar General at 3:49 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- MLK Jr. Blvd. at 5:13 p.m., Damage to Property
- Forrest St. at 6:06 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- S. Lee St. at 8:05 p.m., Interference with Government Property
- Southwestern Circle Apt. 302 at 11:10 p.m., Discharging Firearms near public property
- Americus at 6:16 p.m., Recovered Property-Not stolen
11/6
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 130 at 4:07 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Forsyth St. at Poplar St. at 5:50 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
*B Harris St. at 7:32 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Ivy St. at 1:19 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- A. Harris St. at 3:39 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Brookdale Dr. at Westside Dr. at 1:54 p.m., Obstruction
- Varsity Dr. at 7:22 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Harold Ave. at 10:34 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Barbara Battle Way at 9:13 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- A Bozeman Circle at 11:30 p.m., False Report of a Crime
- Crawley St. at 12:16 a.m., Battery – 1st offense
- Millard Fuller Blvd. at 7:07 a.m., Aggravated Asssault/Cruelty to Children in third degree/Simple Battery – Family Violence
11/7
- Belinda Circle at 5:33 a.m., Aggravated Stalking
- Elliot St. at 10:16 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- US 19 South at 1:55 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Tag Registration requirements/Tags altered or improperly transferred
- Patterson St. at 4:23 p.m., Failure to Appear/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation (Ages 10-17)/Hands Free Device Required
- Horton Dr. at 4:55 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Food Lion at 6:36 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Oak St. at 10:41 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
11/8
- W. Forsyth St. at Danfair at 5:09 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Mary St. at 5:03 p.m., Burglary – 1st degree (felony)/Theft By Taking – Felony
- Rucker St. at 6:22 p.m., Simple Battery
- N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go at 9:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Adderton St. at Rubo’s at 9:39 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- South Lee St. at South Lee Coin Laundry at 1:14 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Academy St. at 2:39 a.m., Robbery
- W. Forsyth St. at 3:22 a.m., Simple Assault
- E. Lester St. at 4:46 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Poplar St. at 8:52 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Contempt of Court
- E. Lamar St. at 9:44 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Bozeman Circle at 1:20 p.m., High Jacking a motor vehicle
- Fairfield Ave. at 4:16 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Lafayette St. at 3:50 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor