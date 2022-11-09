Jets roll to 91 – 61 victory over Franklin Prep Published 5:40 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The nationally ranked South Georgia Technical College Jets captured their second consecutive victory of the 2022 – 2023 basketball season after they rolled to a 91 – 61 win over the Franklin Prep Academy Cardinals from Clemson, South Carolina.

Franklin Prep took an early lead over the Jets in the first half and the two teams were tied three times and had four lead changes in the first eight minutes of the contest. But by the 10-minute mark in the first half, the Jets had established their dominance and pulled ahead 28 – 14. The Franklin Prep Cardinals were not able to bridge that gap and the Jets were up 49 – 35 at the end of the first half.

Freshman guard Deonte Williams from Sydney, Australia, came off the bench to lead the Jets in that 30-point victory by posting 27 points of his own. He was the only Jets in double figures at the end of the first half with 12 points and then he continued to excel to score 15 points in the second half.

Williams and sophomore forward Nathan Wilson from Auckland, New Zealand, both had double-double nights. Williams had 27 points and 16 rebounds and Wilson had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Semaj Henderson from Chicago, Il, and sophomore forward Bryce Turner from Jacksonville, FL, both closed out the double digit scoring with 12 points.

Freshman guard Ryan Djoussa from Dublin, Ireland, and freshman forward Noah Barnett from Adelaide, Australia added eight points each. Sophomore guard Aaron Pitts tossed in seven points, sophomore guard Kallin Fonsecca had five and freshman Justin Evans, 2.

The Jets are back at home this weekend when they host the Jets Classic featuring Chattahoochee Valley, East Georgia and Eastern Florida. Chattahoochee Valley faces East Georgia at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11th followed by the 25th nationally ranked Jets against the 20th nationally ranked Eastern Florida Titans at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the day will begin with a 1 p.m. game featuring the Lady Jets against Andrew College in a GCAA conference match-up. The men will begin at 3:30 p.m. with Eastern Florida vs. East Georgia. South Georgia Tech will play Chattahoochee Valley at 5:30 p.m.

Neither team will play at home again until November 25th and 26th when the Lady Jets host the Pete Arrington Thanksgiving Classic. They will open with Denmark Technical College at 6 p.m. on November 25th and then face Indian River Community College at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 26th.