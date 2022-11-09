SGTC’s Aaron Pitts named GCAA Basketball Player of Week Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Aaron Pitts a sophomore guard from Columbus, GA, was selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after the first week of play in the 2022 – 2023 season.

Pitts, 6’ 4”, played at Chattahoochee Valley last season. This is his first season with the Jets. He scored 18 points, and had two rebounds, one assist and three steals in SGTC’s 79 -74 win over Gulf Coast. The Jets are currently 2 – 0 this season and are ranked 25th in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Top 25 national poll.

The Jets will host the Jets Classic Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th. They will match-up with the 20th ranked Eastern Florida State College team at 7:30 on Friday and then host Chattahoochee Valley Community College at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Hangar.

The Lady Jets will also be in action at home this weekend. They will host Andrew College at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th.