Area Beat Report November 10 2022
Published 12:41 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Edwards, Ashley Samantha (In Jail), 32, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture and distribution of or sale of Marijuana/Possession of Amphetamine
- Johnson, Brandi Nichole (Bonded Out), 33, Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Williams, Courtney Alexander (In Jail), 25, Reckless Conduct/Reckless Conduct
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/9
- 740 GA Hwy 27 East at 4:38 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 243 Phil Jones Sr. Rd. at 7:04 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 110 Jenkins Rd. Lot F at 2:23 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 313 Church St. at 2:56 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 4:11 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 1068 Salters Mill Rd. at 8:24 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1306 GA Hwy 27 East at 10 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 280 East about GA Hwy 27 East at 10:58 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for auxiliary lights
11/10
- US Hwy 280 East near Bone Rd. at 4:13 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Jacobs, Rodney Colin, 57, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/9
- 1005 S. Lee St. at 1:31 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:33 p.m., 12:38 p.m., 12:42 p.m., 12:45 p.m. and 12:47 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 113 Magnolia Court at Magnolia Village Apartments at 1 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children – 3rd degree/Damage to Property
- E. Lester St. at 2nd Montgomery St. at 2:49 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 1602 E. Forsyth St. at Maruti Package Store at 3:16 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Prince St. at 5:15 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture and distribution of or sale of Marijuana/Possession of Amphetamine
- 103A Bessie Mays Circle at 9:04 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 10:24 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- W. Church St. at S. Dudley St. at 11:28 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Eastview Circle at 12 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
- 1602 E. Forsyth St. at Maruti Liquor Store at 11:12 p.m., Criminal Attempt to Commit a Misdemeanor
- Brookdale Park at 5:14 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
11/10
- East Lester St. at 12:13 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 1:46 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
- 416 West Furlow St. at 2:29 a.m., Domestic Dispute