Peggy Burton Minor: November 2, 2022

A world without Peggy in it is unfathomable. Her eternal optimism, unwavering faith and

gorgeous Big Blue Eyes captured the hearts of everyone she met.

Peggy Burton Minor died from cancer at age 57 on November 2, 2022. She leaves behind her

devastated family; husband, Richard Minor and children, Analhi, McGraw and Peter.

On April 20, 1965, Peggy Lou was born to Elizabeth and Pete Burton. The youngest of 4 kids,

she was adored by her family from day one. A Shirley Temple look-a-like, her blond curls and

giant baby blues made her look otherworldly. Little did we know this astonishing beauty would

turn out to be just as stunning on the inside as out. She was our pillar of strength, our family

center, always present with endless love, spot-on advice, with a giant helping of Faith and

Hope to back it up.

Soon after Peggy was born, the family moved from San Antonio, TX to their permanent home

of Atlanta, GA.

Peg often reminisced about our ideal childhood: neighborhood tag, girls softball and chasing

down foul balls for free snow cones at her brother’s 1000 baseball games at Murphy Candler

Park. Our summers at Lake Allatoona were filled with July 4th memories and where she

learned how to drive the family station wagon by herself at age 12 (and other stories she

wouldn’t want her kids to hear!) After graduating from Chamblee High School, she followed her

big Sis to UGA and earned her degree in Communications and a Minor in Fun.

After graduation, Professional Peggy worked as a medical sales rep for Kodak, living in

Memphis Tennessee and ultimately moving back to Atlanta. It was then she picked the perfect

guy and fellow Bulldawg, the handsome Dick Minor. She married Dickie on June 16,1995.

Dickie and his brothers bought land down South to become Farmers and the adventurous

couple began a new life in Americus, Ga.

Americus was quite an adjustment for that Atlanta girl, but she dove in head first and carved

out a wonderful life for the two of them. “Mayor Peggy” worked for Habitat for Humanity, joined

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, volunteered for Junior League and countless other organizations.

Along the way, she built an ideal life for her family.

Most of all, she treasured every moment as Mom and Aunt. Her children, Analhi, McGraw and

Peter were her life. She especially loved being part of the sizable Minor/Burton clans,

embracing the many nieces and nephews as her own and who consider her a second mother.

She loved them back fiercely as her own.

Her “shrine” and favorite place on earth was St. George Island. Paddle-boarding at SGI was

Peggy’s nirvana, enjoying the wildlife and workout with her family. She was extremely sporty

and loved to kayak, bike, walk, and workout with her besties, the Spandex Sisters, Jane and

Katy. A great sense of humor was her trademark. She called a well-timed Starbucks latte,

Chick-fil-A or dynamite Pinot Noir a “religious experience.” She had legendary inappropriate

laughing attacks. She loved stupid Will Ferrell movies and his iconic lines, and had so many of

her own.

We all have a million “Peggy” stories. But this one sums her up: she told me during all her

cancer scans, “While I lay there, I pray for all of you. I picture each one of you, your kids and I

pray for health their and happiness.” She was always thinking of us, not herself, and praying.

That’s Peggy.

She is also survived by (get a cup of coffee!) her father, Peter R. Burton; big brother, Peter M.

Burton, children Lexie and Pete C. Burton; sister Pam Marrott (Tom) children Maddie and

Matthew Marrott; Paula Burton (Tom Sinkovitz) children Jack, Lily Sinkovitz; Her Brother-inLaw, Joe Minor (Jennifer) children, Kelsey, Natalie, Ashley, Matthew, Michael and Bennett;

Brother-in-Law, Jim Minor (Cheryl) sons Josh, James Minor; Brother-law, John (Kimberly)

children Bo, Anne Marie, Joy and Mary Beth; sister-in-law Beth Minor Harper (Kel) children

Keller, Smith and MaryClaire; Brother-in-law, Billy and children Robert and William.

Thank you to the coolest, loving town in America- Americus, Ga for supporting our Peggy and

family through her illness with your countless meals, groceries, love, texts and prayers.

Thank you to her beloved doctors, Dr. Jay McAfee, Dr. Chirag Jani, Dr. Mike Raines and

Americus Hospice.

Visitation was held from 5-7pm on Sunday evening, Nov 6th at Hancock Funeral Home-427 South

Lee Street, Americus, Ga. Funeral services were held on Monday at 11am at St. Mary’s Catholic

Church- 332 South Lee Street, Americus, GA.