SGTC Marketing Management Advisory Committee Meets Published 6:03 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s (SGTC) marketing management program advisory committee met recently on the college’s Americus campus to discuss the current state of the program and the industry as a whole.

The purpose of the advisory committee is to assist South Georgia Tech faculty and staff in continuous quality improvement of the marketing program. SGTC’s marketing management instructor Mary Cross of the Americus campus provided the committee with updates and information about program changes, enrollment, community activities, and student news.

The advisory committee members provide information to SGTC faculty and staff about suggested improvements in curriculum, new training opportunities that are available in the marketing field, new technology, employment/internship opportunities available for students, and salary levels students may anticipate upon graduation.

Members present at the advisory committee meeting included Harriet Glover, Manager of Belk in Americus, and Kala Bowens, Marketing Manager at Innovative Senior Solutions. SGTC Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain and Grant Coordinator Beth Wisham also participated.

The advisory committee is a crucial link that provides an avenue for South Georgia Tech instructors to learn about changing conditions or technology in the workplace that can then be passed along to students that will enable them to be fully prepared upon graduation.

