Celebrate our brave today and everyday! Published 11:53 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Kayden Miller presented her poppy, Brigadier General John Heath, with a special Veterans Day gift handmade by Trina Frazier. Kayden is a fifth grader at Southland Academy. She will be introducing Poppy to her classmates as the speaker for Southland’s Veterans Day program on Monday at 9:00. Thank you for your service Poppy!