Lady Jets move to 2 – 0 in GCAA with win over Andrew College Published 2:26 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets basketball team (SGTC) moved into first place in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) with a 2 – 0 record after an 81 – 41 victory over Andrew College Saturday. The 12th ranked Lady Jets are currently 4 – 1 overall and the only team in the GCAA with conference wins.

Freshman Veronika Palifi from Pecs, Hungary, earned her first start of the young season for the Lady Jets and made the most of it. She had a total of 16 points to lead the Lady Jets in scoring against Andrew College. She was three of five from the three-point line and one of one from the foul line. She also hit three more field goals to wind up with 16 points, three rebounds and one steal.

Sophomore forward Alexia Dizeko and sophomore center Mame Thiaw were the only two other Lady Jets in double-digits. Dizeko had 11 points, two rebounds, four assists, one blocked shot and one steal. Thiaw made 10 points, brought down seven rebounds, had two assists, one blocked shot and one steal.

Laurie Calixte, a sophomore guard from Quebec, Canada, tossed in nine points. Sophomore center Fanta Gassama scored eight points and had five rebounds while sophomore forward Camryn James managed to score seven points and lead the team in rebounding with 10. She also had a blocked shot and a steal on the night.

The remaining 81 points came from Luana Leite, 6; Isabel deSouza Bueno, 4; Da’Nae Williams, 4; and Loes Rozing, Susana Yepes, and Maeve Fotsa Fofou with 2 each.

The Lady Jets will travel to Georgia Highlands College in Rome for their third consecutive GCAA match-up on Tuesday, November 15th at 5:30 p.m. Georgia Highlands is 2 – 3 overall and this will be their first conference game of the season.

Following that road trip, the Lady Jets will go to St. Petersburg, FL on November 18th and 19th to play in the St. Petersburg Classic. They will face Hillsborough Community College at 6 p.m. on November 18th and then St. Petersburg College at 3 p.m. on November 19th. The Lady Jets get a few days off and then host the Pete Arrington Thanksgiving Classic Tournament in Americus on November 25th and 26th.

In the Pete Arrington Thanksgiving Class, the Lady Jets face Denmark Technical College at 6 p.m. on November 25th and Indian River Community College at 3 p.m. on November 26th.