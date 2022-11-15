Area Beat Report November 14, 2022
Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Davis, Destiny La’Helen Kwamtoya, 21, Reckless Conduct
- Gibbs, Zakhilyah Breshaya, 19, Reckless Conduct
- Gilbert, Kaija Kaliliah, 19, Reckless Conduct
- Holloway, Isabella Marie, 18, Reckless Conduct
- Jones, Zine Emoni, 20, Reckless Conduct
- Robinson, Tiffany, 40, Theft by Shoplifting
- Singleton, Shaddai, 20, Reckless Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/14
- 201 US Hwy 19 at Tractor Supply Store at 11 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 79B Barbara Battle Way at 12:18 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 618 E. Lamar St. at 12:41 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 1118 E. Lamar St. at Advance Auto Parts at 1:27 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 151 Orchid Rd. at 9:11 a.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 1331 2nd Montgomery St. at 5:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 South Lee St. at 4:04 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- 2043 E. Forsyth St. at Waynes World at 5:21 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Academy St. at Poplar St. at 8:15 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 234 Academy St. at 2:14 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – @nd Degree
11/15
- 703B Oglethorpe Ave. at 12:09 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Room 104 Motel 6 at 2:46 a.m., Assault and Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Burton, Freddie Lee (In Jail), 55, Probation Violation
- Hall, Martekia Santeyan (Bonded Out), 30, Failure to Appear
- Jones, Damion Rashod (In Jail), 26, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/14
- GA Hwy 195 N at MP 9 at 8:07 a.m., traffic stop-warning for speeding
- Hwy 27 E at MM 24 at 9:03 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 558 Hwy 27 at 9:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 216 Dogwood Dr. at 9:35 a.m., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 26 at 10:30 a.m., Hit and Run
- 0 Pecan Terrace at 3:46 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 681 Holman Road at 3:48 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- US Hwy 280 E at MP 35 at 5:04 p.m., traffic stop/warning for speeding
- 564 GA Hwy 195 N at 9:52 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- GA Hwy 49 N at E. Forsyth St. at 10:07 p.m., Traffic Stop/tinted tag cover
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 20 at 10:10 p.m., Speeding/Window tint violation
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 20 at 10:17 p.m., Driving too fast for conditions
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 10:29 p.m., Obscured or missing license plate
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 10:44 p.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
- 2366 Brady Rd. at 5:13 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 116 Highway 30 West at 5:19 a.m., Identity Theft
- 900 Southwestern Estate at 5:25 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 397 Pennington Rd. at 5:37 a.m., Civil Matter
- 119 Old Andersonville Rd. at 6:02 a.m., Information for officer