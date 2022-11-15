Area Beat Report November 14, 2022

Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Davis, Destiny La’Helen Kwamtoya, 21, Reckless Conduct
  • Gibbs, Zakhilyah Breshaya, 19, Reckless Conduct
  • Gilbert, Kaija Kaliliah, 19, Reckless Conduct
  • Holloway, Isabella Marie, 18, Reckless Conduct
  • Jones, Zine Emoni, 20, Reckless Conduct
  • Robinson, Tiffany, 40, Theft by Shoplifting
  • Singleton, Shaddai, 20, Reckless Conduct

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/14

  • 201 US Hwy 19 at Tractor Supply Store at 11 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 79B Barbara Battle Way at 12:18 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 618 E. Lamar St. at 12:41 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1118 E. Lamar St. at Advance Auto Parts at 1:27 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 151 Orchid Rd. at 9:11 a.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • 1331 2nd Montgomery St. at 5:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 South Lee St. at 4:04 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 2043 E. Forsyth St. at Waynes World at 5:21 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Academy St. at Poplar St. at 8:15 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 234 Academy St. at 2:14 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – @nd Degree

11/15

  • 703B Oglethorpe Ave. at 12:09 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Room 104 Motel 6 at 2:46 a.m., Assault and Battery

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Burton, Freddie Lee (In Jail), 55, Probation Violation
  • Hall, Martekia Santeyan (Bonded Out), 30, Failure to Appear
  • Jones, Damion Rashod (In Jail), 26, Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/14

  • GA Hwy 195 N at MP 9 at 8:07 a.m., traffic stop-warning for speeding
  • Hwy 27 E at MM 24 at 9:03 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 558 Hwy 27 at 9:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 216 Dogwood Dr. at 9:35 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 26 at 10:30 a.m., Hit and Run
  • 0 Pecan Terrace at 3:46 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 681 Holman Road at 3:48 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • US Hwy 280 E at MP 35 at 5:04 p.m., traffic stop/warning for speeding
  • 564 GA Hwy 195 N at 9:52 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • GA Hwy 49 N at E. Forsyth St. at 10:07 p.m., Traffic Stop/tinted tag cover
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 20 at 10:10 p.m., Speeding/Window tint violation
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 20 at 10:17 p.m., Driving too fast for conditions
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 10:29 p.m., Obscured or missing license plate
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 10:44 p.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • 2366 Brady Rd. at 5:13 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 116 Highway 30 West at 5:19 a.m., Identity Theft
  • 900 Southwestern Estate at 5:25 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 397 Pennington Rd. at 5:37 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 119 Old Andersonville Rd. at 6:02 a.m., Information for officer

 

