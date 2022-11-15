Four Lady Hurricanes score in double figures in GSW rout of MGS Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Approximately 1,800 Sumter County elementary school students were treated to a powerful display of the potency of the 14th-nationally ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) Tuesday morning at the Storm Dome. Led by the double figure scoring of Destiny Garrett (15 points), Jolicia Williams (12 points), Jacquelyn Levay (12 points) and Skyler Christmas (12 points), the Lady Hurricanes routed the Middle Georgia State (MGS) Lady Knights 83-40 on Sumter County Schools Day at GSW.

With the victory, the Lady Hurricanes improve to 3-0 on the season, while MGS falls to 0-2.

GSW quickly jumped out to a 24-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and left no doubt as to the outcome of the game in the second quarter by outscoring the Lady Knights 24-4 to take a 48-14 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the scoring was a little more evenly matched, but the damage had long since been done as GSW would go on and cruise to an 83-40 victory.

The Lady Hurricanes made 28 of 69 shots from the field (40.6 percent) and made 11 of 29 three-point attempts (37.9 percent). In contrast, GSW held the Lady Knights to 11 of 40 shooting overall (27.5 percent) and 0 for 12 from beyond the arc.

The Lady Hurricanes outrebounded MGS 41-35 and forced the Lady Knights into committing 34 turnovers on the day.

In addition to the double figures scoring of Garrett, Williams, Levay and Christmas, GSW got eight points from Charisma Barner and six points each from both Jade Lewis and Daelyn Craig. Both Ava Jones and Kayla Grant each scored four points and both Lex Chatman and Jaleah Storr had two points to round out the GSW scoring.

Destanee Wright and former Sumter County High School standout Brianna Pope each led the Lady Knights in scoring with 14 points.

The Lady Hurricanes will travel up to Macon on Sunday, November 20 for an exhibition match against NCAA Division 1 opponent Mercer University. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 2 p.m. GSW will then travel down to Valdosta, GA on Tuesday, November 22 for a game against the Lady Blazers of Valdosta State. Tip off time for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.