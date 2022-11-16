Area Beat Report November 15, 2022

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hightower, Quendarious De’Wain Latre (In Jail), 20, Aggravated Assault/Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Pope, Brandon Emanuel (In Jail), 35, DUI-Alcohol
  • Stallings, Nicholas Ray (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Stalking

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/15

  • 112 Easy St. at 10:02 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 27 E at Brickyard Road at 10:22 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 600 Block of Hwy 49 North at 10:50 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 494 McMath Mill Rd. at 11:38 a.m., VIN Inspection
  • 1659 Upper River Rd. at 3:32 p.m., Theft
  • Hwy 30 W at MM 12 at 3:45 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • North Lee St. at E. Lamar St. at 3:02 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Hwy 195 N at Lamar Rd. at 3:10 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • Southerfield Rd. at SGTC Parkway at 3:17 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag violation

11/16

  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 3:19 a.m., Driver issued warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 E at Mile Marker 21 at 4:33 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • Brady Rd. and Mask Rd. at 6:59 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/14

  • 234 Academy St. at 2:14 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd degree

11/15

  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:56 a.m., 11:03 a.m., 11:05 a.m. and 11:08 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • 602 Eastview Circle Apt. C at 11:25 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 202 US Hwy 19 South at McDonald’s at 12:58 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:02 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 100 block of South Dudley St. at 11:06 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • Prince St. Area at 11:39 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
  • 703B Oglethorpe Ave. at 12:09 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Room 104 at Motel 6 at Assault and Battery
  • 112A Hanson Dr. at Americus Housing Authority at 2:01 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
  • 916 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Wheats Trailer Park at 11:02 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Ashby St. at North Lee St. at 6:02 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

11/16

  • 1533 S. Lee St. at Circle K at 1:57 a.m., Mental Health Transport
  • Shirley Rd. at Valley Dr. at 4:11 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 25 at 1:30 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle

More community

Sumter County Board of Commissioners considers proposed road signs to honor local FFA national champion

Area Beat Report November 14, 2022

Sumter County BOC held its monthly Work Session on Election Night, November 8

Area Beat Report November 4 through November 9 2022

Print Article