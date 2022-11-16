Area Beat Report November 15, 2022
Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hightower, Quendarious De’Wain Latre (In Jail), 20, Aggravated Assault/Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Pope, Brandon Emanuel (In Jail), 35, DUI-Alcohol
- Stallings, Nicholas Ray (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Stalking
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/15
- 112 Easy St. at 10:02 a.m., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 27 E at Brickyard Road at 10:22 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 600 Block of Hwy 49 North at 10:50 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 494 McMath Mill Rd. at 11:38 a.m., VIN Inspection
- 1659 Upper River Rd. at 3:32 p.m., Theft
- Hwy 30 W at MM 12 at 3:45 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- North Lee St. at E. Lamar St. at 3:02 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 195 N at Lamar Rd. at 3:10 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- Southerfield Rd. at SGTC Parkway at 3:17 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag violation
11/16
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 3:19 a.m., Driver issued warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 27 E at Mile Marker 21 at 4:33 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- Brady Rd. and Mask Rd. at 6:59 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/14
- 234 Academy St. at 2:14 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd degree
11/15
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:56 a.m., 11:03 a.m., 11:05 a.m. and 11:08 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 602 Eastview Circle Apt. C at 11:25 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 202 US Hwy 19 South at McDonald’s at 12:58 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:02 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 100 block of South Dudley St. at 11:06 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- Prince St. Area at 11:39 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
- 703B Oglethorpe Ave. at 12:09 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Room 104 at Motel 6 at Assault and Battery
- 112A Hanson Dr. at Americus Housing Authority at 2:01 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
- 916 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Wheats Trailer Park at 11:02 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Ashby St. at North Lee St. at 6:02 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
11/16
- 1533 S. Lee St. at Circle K at 1:57 a.m., Mental Health Transport
- Shirley Rd. at Valley Dr. at 4:11 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 25 at 1:30 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle