Area Beat Report November 16, 2022

Published 1:50 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Nelson, Ty’sean Dante (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation
  • Pope, Brandon Emanuel (In Jail), 35, DUI-Alcohol
  • Sims, Kelvin Terrell (Bonded Out), 47, Failure to Appear
  • Smith, Dontevious Antonio (Sentenced), 26, Sentenced to 12 days

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/16

  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 3:19 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 E at Mile Marker 21 at 4:33 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • Brady Rd. and Mask Rd. at 6:59 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 123 Trail Lane at 8:33 a.m., Burglary
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 9:44 a.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
  • 613 Flintside Dr. at 10:04 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 681 Holman Rd. at 4:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 228 at Tripple Creek Trail at 6:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 118 McLittle Bridge Rd. at 8:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Armory Dr. at Mary St. at 10:06 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 551 Hwy 30 W at 12:30 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 107 Anderson St. at 6:54 a.m., Criminal Trespass

11/17

  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 2:57 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 162 Briar Patch Circle at 12:21 a.m., shots fired

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Carter, Willie, 65, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/16

  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 25 at 1:30 a.m., Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle
  • A Hanson Dr. at Americus Housing Authority at 2:01 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
  • S. Lee St. at Circle K at 1:57 a.m., Mental Health Transport
  • Shirley Rd. at Valley Dr. at 4:11 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • South Lee St. at 7:42 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Felder St. at 11:55 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:27 p.m., Civil Matter
  • Denham Dr. at 8:16 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • S. Lee St. at 7:59 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Crawley St. at 11:02 p.m., Aggravated Assault

