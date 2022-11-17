Area Beat Report November 16, 2022
Published 1:50 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Nelson, Ty’sean Dante (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation
- Pope, Brandon Emanuel (In Jail), 35, DUI-Alcohol
- Sims, Kelvin Terrell (Bonded Out), 47, Failure to Appear
- Smith, Dontevious Antonio (Sentenced), 26, Sentenced to 12 days
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/16
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 3:19 a.m., Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 27 E at Mile Marker 21 at 4:33 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- Brady Rd. and Mask Rd. at 6:59 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 123 Trail Lane at 8:33 a.m., Burglary
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 9:44 a.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
- 613 Flintside Dr. at 10:04 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 681 Holman Rd. at 4:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 228 at Tripple Creek Trail at 6:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 118 McLittle Bridge Rd. at 8:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Armory Dr. at Mary St. at 10:06 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 551 Hwy 30 W at 12:30 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 107 Anderson St. at 6:54 a.m., Criminal Trespass
11/17
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 2:57 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 162 Briar Patch Circle at 12:21 a.m., shots fired
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Carter, Willie, 65, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/16
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 25 at 1:30 a.m., Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle
- A Hanson Dr. at Americus Housing Authority at 2:01 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
- S. Lee St. at Circle K at 1:57 a.m., Mental Health Transport
- Shirley Rd. at Valley Dr. at 4:11 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- South Lee St. at 7:42 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Felder St. at 11:55 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:27 p.m., Civil Matter
- Denham Dr. at 8:16 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- S. Lee St. at 7:59 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Crawley St. at 11:02 p.m., Aggravated Assault