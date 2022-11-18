Area Beat Report November 17, 2022
Published 2:28 pm Friday, November 18, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
11/17
- Hancock, Gregory Eugene (In Jail), 34, Simple Batter-Family Violence/Probation Violation
- Harris, Oscar Jesus (Bonded Out (17, Simple Battery
- Jackson, Ralph Moses (In Jail), 62, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Josey, Clarence (In Jail), 66, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/17
- 162 Briar Patch Circle at 12:21 a.m., Shots Fired
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 2:57 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 26 at 7:38 a.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 195 at Mile Marker 6 at 8:02 a.m., Accident Report
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division at 10:34 a.m., Lost or stolen tag report
- 903 SGTC Parkway at Sumter County High School at 11:41 a.m., Simple Battery
- 425 Brown Small Rd. at Old Corinth Baptist Church at 1:41 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 194 Horseshoe Circle at 2:26 p.m., Theft
- GA Hwy 19 South at William Bowen Point Rd. at 3:08 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 1092 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:22 p.m., Information for officer
- 405 Pennington Rd. at 5:01 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 113 Santa Rosa Dr. at 6:25 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- Hwy 280 East near Mask Rd. at 6:55 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 400 GA Hwy 280 West at 8:15 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 308 at 9:16 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 2404 GA Hwy 30 West at Friendship Baptist Church Camp at 11:41 p.m., Unsecured Door
- 558 GA Hwy 27 East at 1:27 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Busbee, Crystal, 26, Theft By Shoplifting
- Jackson, Ralph Moses, 62, Terroristic Threats and Acts
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/17
- Burke St. at 12:10 a.m., Burglary – 1st degree
- Matthews St. at 1:25 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- E. Lamar St. at 2:58 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- E. Church St. at 5:07 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Harrold Ave. at 5:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- North Lee St. at 4 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Pine St. at 8:01 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 9:06 p.m., Simple Battery
- Armory Dr. at Mary St. at 10:28 p.m., Miscellaneous Report