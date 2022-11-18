Area Beat Report November 17, 2022

Published 2:28 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

11/17

  • Hancock, Gregory Eugene (In Jail), 34, Simple Batter-Family Violence/Probation Violation
  • Harris, Oscar Jesus (Bonded Out (17, Simple Battery
  • Jackson, Ralph Moses (In Jail), 62, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Josey, Clarence (In Jail), 66, Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/17

  • 162 Briar Patch Circle at 12:21 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 2:57 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 26 at 7:38 a.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 195 at Mile Marker 6 at 8:02 a.m., Accident Report
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division at 10:34 a.m., Lost or stolen tag report
  • 903 SGTC Parkway at Sumter County High School at 11:41 a.m., Simple Battery
  • 425 Brown Small Rd. at Old Corinth Baptist Church at 1:41 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 194 Horseshoe Circle at 2:26 p.m., Theft
  • GA Hwy 19 South at William Bowen Point Rd. at 3:08 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 1092 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:22 p.m., Information for officer
  • 405 Pennington Rd. at 5:01 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 113 Santa Rosa Dr. at 6:25 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Hwy 280 East near Mask Rd. at 6:55 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 400 GA Hwy 280 West at 8:15 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 308 at 9:16 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 2404 GA Hwy 30 West at Friendship Baptist Church Camp at 11:41 p.m., Unsecured Door
  • 558 GA Hwy 27 East at 1:27 a.m., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Busbee, Crystal, 26, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Jackson, Ralph Moses, 62, Terroristic Threats and Acts

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/17

  • Burke St. at 12:10 a.m., Burglary – 1st degree
  • Matthews St. at 1:25 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • E. Lamar St. at 2:58 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • E. Church St. at 5:07 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Harrold Ave. at 5:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • North Lee St. at 4 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Pine St. at 8:01 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 9:06 p.m., Simple Battery
  • Armory Dr. at Mary St. at 10:28 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

More community

Angela Smith to be honorary tree lighter at annual Phoebe Sumter Lights of Love Ceremony

Area Beat Report November 16, 2022

Area Beat Report November 15, 2022

Sumter County Board of Commissioners considers proposed road signs to honor local FFA national champion

Print Article