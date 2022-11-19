Panthers outscore Patriots 15-8 in fourth quarter to edge out Westover Published 9:11 pm Saturday, November 19, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School boys’ basketball team has gotten off to a 2-0 start in the 2022-23 season. The Panthers earned their first win of the season by beating Randolph-Clay 51-35 last Thursday and they followed it up the very next day with a hard-fought 49-44 victory over Westover (WHS) on Friday, November 18 at the Panther Den.

SCHS Head Coach Johnny Genwright praised the effort of senior guard Traveon Lamar for his defensive play and rebounding in helping the Panthers earn the victory. “T. Lamar had some big defensive stops and rebounds that were key to the win last night,” Genwright said. “We had some foul trouble, but we kept our composure and stayed focus. Our defense was better, but we gave Westover to many second chance points off offensive rebounds.”

The first half was an evenly–played half between both teams, with WHS leading at halftime 22-21. The Patriots edged out the Panthers in the third quarter 14-11 to take a 36-33 lead with one more quarter to play, but the Panthers took over in the final quarter by outscoring WHS 15-8 mostly on the strength of three-pointers from Brandon Pope, Kavon Lewis and Corey Wright.

Cameron Evans led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points and Brandon Pope poured in 12 in the winning cause. The Patriots were led in scoring by Tracy Williams, who had 12 points.

The Panthers will now turn their attention to the Florida Get Down Showcase in Orlando, FL Friday and Saturday, November 25-26. They are scheduled to play Cleveland High School from Cleveland, TN on Friday in their first game of the tournament at 2:30 p.m. They will then face P.K. Yonge High School from Florida on Saturday, November 26 at 2:30 p.m.