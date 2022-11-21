Southland Academy Clay Target Team finishes third at the state competition Published 6:54 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

From Staff Reports

SAVANNAH – The Southland Academy Varsity Clay Target Team (SAR) finished in third place at the GIAA State Tournament, which was held Thursday through Saturday, November 17-19 at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah.

Over 540 youth shotgun shooters participated in the event, which is proving to be one of the fastest growing varsity sports in the country. SAR fielded eighteen team members that competed over three days in skeet, trap, and sporting clays.

After a rigorous meet against seventeen other AAA schools, the Raiders finished in the third place spot. In the AAA division, scoring is done by taking the combined numbers of the top five shooters from each team. For SAR, those team members in order were Tom Hart, Grady Young, Henry Johnson, Jay Stanfield and Kendall Warren. Hart was also recognized as an All-State performer and finished sixth overall in the tournament for GIA Class AAA. Senior Kendall Warren received a medal for third place in the AAA female trap division.

“We will miss our seniors Henry Johnson, Colby Greene, Will Rhodes, Gracie Roth, and Kendall Warren, and wish them the best with their future endeavors,” SAR Head Coach Stephanie Chapman said. “We would also like to thank our parents and other volunteer coaches. Without them, this sport is not possible. We are looking forward to our 2023 season!”

Co-Head Coach Mandy Young also stated that the coaching staff is so proud of all of the Raiders for their accomplishments this season. “We have finished as state runner ups the last two years before this one, and our success is a testament to our teamwork,” Young said. “We really push teamwork from seniors on down through sixth graders. We foster leadership and confidence in our experienced team members that enables them to help us guide our younger members to success. It really is such a fun sport and we’ve seen so much personal growth in the kids we coach,” Young continued.