Free Family Event Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Koinonia Farm November 22, 2022

Staff Reports

Koinonia is the Greek word for fellowship, community, or communion. When Clarence and Florence Jordan and Martin and Mabel England founded Koinonia Farm in 1942, they envisioned it as a “demonstration plot for the Kingdom of God.” This meant living out the difficult parts of their faith: radical sharing, non-violence, and reconciliation across racial, religious, economic, social, any and all divides.

80 years later, Koinonia Farm’s mission has not wavered; its community members are Christians called to live together in intentional community who share a life of prayer, work, study, service, and fellowship. They seek to embody peacemaking, sustainability, and radical hospitality. While honoring people of all backgrounds and faiths, the community strives to demonstrate the way of Jesus as an alternative to materialism, militarism, and racism.

Koinonia Farm realizes its vision by working for immigration reform through Hospitality Beyond Borders, sharing about sustainable farming, facilitating internships, and welcoming hundreds of people each year for tours, retreats, workshops and to share in the daily life of the community.

On Saturday, November 26 from noon until 5:00 p.m., Koinonia Farm invites everyone to a free, family friendly celebration of its 80 years. There will be hayrides, kids’ activities, lawn games, guided tours, Café Campesino coffee, and plenty of delicious samples from the bakery. You may want to get an early start on Christmas shopping while you’re there as Koinonia Farm grows, harvests, and sells pecans and has other gift items such as Fair Trade chocolate, handmade bakery goods, books, t-shirts, and DVD’s. You will also have the opportunity to learn more about Koinonia’s story in their museum and by viewing the award-winning documentary “Briars in the Cotton Patch”.

Bren Dubay, Koinonia’s director, says “The 80th-year celebration is going to be a simple, fun, and relaxing day, something wonderful for the whole family. If you have been to Koinonia before, come back to see us. If this will be your first time, we can’t wait to meet you. Everyone is welcome at the farm. Y’all come!”