Lady Jets move to 7 – 1 on the season Published 6:52 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

From Staff Reports

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – The nationally ranked South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets captured two wins in the St. Petersburg Classic women’s basketball tournament in St. Petersburg, FL over the weekend to move to 7 – 1 on the season. They were also able to move from 11th to ninth in the NJCAA Division I women’s national basketball polls.

The Lady Jets opened the tournament with an impressive 72 – 47 victory over Hillsborough Community College on Friday and then took a 57 – 41 win over St. Petersburg College to capture their seventh consecutive win of the 2022 – 2023 season.

The Lady Jets will attempt to stretch the streak to nine straight games during the Pete Arrington Thanksgiving Classic on Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. Albany Tech will take on Indian River at 4 p.m. on Friday and then the Lady Jets will face Denmark Tech at 6 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Albany Tech will face Denmark Tech at 1 p.m. and the Lady Jets will play Indian River at 3 p.m.

In the action in Florida over the weekend, sophomore forward Alexia Dizeko from Sion, Switzerland, led the Lady Jets in scoring with 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals, two assists and one blocked shot in the win over Hillsborough Community College. Sophomore guard Loes Rozing was the only other Lady Jets in double-digits with 12 points. She was four of five from the three-point line and also had eight assists and two steals.

Sophomore Laurie Calixter contributed nine points, freshman guard Veronika Palfi had eight points, followed by Fanta Gassama and Susana Yepes with six each. Gassama also pulled down 10 rebounds and Yepes had eight. Camryn Janes added four points, Vera Gunaydin, Luana Leite, and Mame Thiaw scored three points each and Da’Nae Williams closed out the scoring with two points.

After that victory the Lady Jets took a 57 – 41 victory over St. Petersburg College. The Lady Jets led 27 – 16 at the half. The Lady Jets continued to outscore St. Petersburg in the second half and walked away with the 57 – 41 victory. This was St. Petersburg’s second loss of the season.

The Lady Jets will be in action at home on Friday, November 25th at 6 p.m. and then again at 4 p.m. on Saturday. They will travel to Phenix City, AL on December 5th to play Chattahoochee Valley Community College before returning home to face East Georgia State College at 5:30 p.m. on December 9th and Albany Technical College at 1 p.m. on December 10th.